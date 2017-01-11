Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/11

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at potential free agent targets for the Redskins this offseason.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay provides three positives for a potential Mike Pettine hire as defensive coordiantor.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Dustin Hopkins will study other kickers, but won't overreact to a difficult second half of the season

-- Keim adds that the Redskins' best option at quarterback remains Kirk Cousins, but wonders about the potential of Deshaun Watson.

-- Keim believes that the Redskins also have a good pair on the right side of the offensive line with Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses.

--*The Washington Post's *Mike Jones answers fan questions about the defensive coordinator.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke looks at seven ways Cousins' conrtract situation could play out.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: