Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/11

Jan 11, 2017
morning-clips-3-tes-vikings-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at potential free agent targets for the Redskins this offseason.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay provides three positives for a potential Mike Pettine hire as defensive coordiantor.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Dustin Hopkins will study other kickers, but won't overreact to a difficult second half of the season

-- Keim adds that the Redskins' best option at quarterback remains Kirk Cousins, but wonders about the potential of Deshaun Watson.

-- Keim believes that the Redskins also have a good pair on the right side of the offensive line with Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses.

--*The Washington Post's *Mike Jones answers fan questions about the defensive coordinator.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke looks at seven ways Cousins' conrtract situation could play out.

-- Redskins Players React To Thrilling College Football Championship -- Despite Feeling He Hasn't 'Arrived Yet,' Thompson Posts Career Year

-- 2017 Mock Drafts: Jabrill Peppers To The Redskins?

-- Five Faves Of '16: Custom Cleats

Advertising