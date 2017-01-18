News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/18

Jan 18, 2017 at 12:44 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler and JP Finlay hand out their Defensive Player of the Year awards and are split as to who earned it.

-- Tandler also looks at potential first round picks for the Redskins.

-- Tandler provides his thoughts as well on whether or not the Redskins underachieved in 2016.

-- ESPN's John Keim wonders if the Redskins wil switch to a 4-3 defensive style with a new coordinator.

-- Keim also writes that new Los Angeles Rams head coach and former Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay believes that Kirk Cousins will continue to improve.

--*The Washington Post's *Liz Clarke writes -- citing his agent -- that Bill Callahan isn't seeking the offensive coordinator position.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones gives reasoning behind the Redskins approach to the defensive coordinator hiring process.

-- CBSDC's Brian Tinsman writes that a former D.C. City Council member still wants the Redskins' next stadium to be a dome.

-- Redskins Had NFL's Most Improved Running Game -- Five Faves Of '16: Compton Instagrams

-- 2016 Redskins In Review: Defensive Backs

-- Redskins Interview Greg Manusky For Defensive Coordinator

Advertising