Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/18

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler and JP Finlay hand out their Defensive Player of the Year awards and are split as to who earned it.
-- Tandler also looks at potential first round picks for the Redskins.
-- Tandler provides his thoughts as well on whether or not the Redskins underachieved in 2016.
-- ESPN's John Keim wonders if the Redskins wil switch to a 4-3 defensive style with a new coordinator.
-- Keim also writes that new Los Angeles Rams head coach and former Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay believes that Kirk Cousins will continue to improve.
--*The Washington Post's *Liz Clarke writes -- citing his agent -- that Bill Callahan isn't seeking the offensive coordinator position.
-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones gives reasoning behind the Redskins approach to the defensive coordinator hiring process.
-- CBSDC's Brian Tinsman writes that a former D.C. City Council member still wants the Redskins' next stadium to be a dome.
