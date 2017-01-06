Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay writes that the limited role for Su'a Cravens illustrates some of defensive coordinator Joe Barry's faults.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that the next defensive coordinator will be a critical hire for head coach Jay Gruden.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that linebackers coach Greg Manusky may be a candidate as the team's new defensive coordinator.
-- Keim also writes that Gruden made a tough, but right call in not retaining Barry.
--The Washington Post's *Mike Jones explains the decision-making behind the Redskins not retaining Barry as defensive coordinator. *
--*The Post's *Master Tesfatsion writes about Dustin Hopkins, who reflects on a disappointing 2016 season.
-- The Washington Times' Tommy Chalk explores five options the Redskins can choose for defensive coordinator. *
