Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/6

Jan 06, 2017 at 01:42 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay writes that the limited role for Su'a Cravens illustrates some of defensive coordinator Joe Barry's faults.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that the next defensive coordinator will be a critical hire for head coach Jay Gruden.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that linebackers coach Greg Manusky may be a candidate as the team's new defensive coordinator.

-- Keim also writes that Gruden made a tough, but right call in not retaining Barry.

--The Washington Post's *Mike Jones explains the decision-making behind the Redskins not retaining Barry as defensive coordinator. *

--*The Post's *Master Tesfatsion writes about Dustin Hopkins, who reflects on a disappointing 2016 season.

-- The Washington Times' Tommy Chalk explores five options the Redskins can choose for defensive coordinator. *
*

