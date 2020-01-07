Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the Carolina Panthers connections within Ron Rivera's new staff.
-- NBCSW's JP Finley explains why the Redskins hiring a new head athletic trainer is a bigger deal than you think.
-- NBCSW's Ethan Cadeaux reports what Redskins great Jeff Bostic thinks about quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey writes that while the Redskins aren't in the playoffs, plenty of ex-Redskins are.
-- ESPN's John Keim discusses Ron Rivera's praise and other comments about Dwayne Haskins.
-- USA Today's Zachary Neel asks his readers if the Redskins should trade away the No.2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
-- Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera Wants to Build A 'Player-Centered Culture' With A 'Coach-Centered Approach'
-- There's A Mutual Belief Between Ron Rivera And The Redskins. Together, They'll Aim To Build A Consistent Winner