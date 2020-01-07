News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/7

Jan 07, 2020 at 09:46 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

MorningClips1720

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the Carolina Panthers connections within Ron Rivera's new staff.

-- NBCSW's JP Finley explains why the Redskins hiring a new head athletic trainer is a bigger deal than you think.

-- NBCSW's Ethan Cadeaux reports what Redskins great Jeff Bostic thinks about quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBCSW's Peter Hailey writes that while the Redskins aren't in the playoffs, plenty of ex-Redskins are.

-- ESPN's John Keim discusses Ron Rivera's praise and other comments about Dwayne Haskins.

-- USA Today's Zachary Neel asks his readers if the Redskins should trade away the No.2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Redskins Announce Dr. Kevin Wilk As Medical Consultant

-- Ron Rivera Thinks Dwayne Haskins Can Become A 'Franchise-Style Quarterback'

-- Top 10 Quotes: Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera's Introductory Press Conference

-- The Redskins' 2020 Home And Away Opponents Are Finalized

-- Key Dates For The Redskins Heading Into The Offseason And Beyond

-- Redskins Announce Ryan Vermillion As Head Athletic Trainer

-- Redskins Q&A: An Insider's Look At Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera

-- Tress Way Earns AP Second-Team All-Pro Honors

-- "He's A Heck Of A Coach": Players Give Their Thoughts On Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera

-- Three Redskins Make NFL.com's Top 25 Rookies Of 2019

-- Five Things To Know About New Redskins Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio

-- Five Things To Know About New Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera

-- Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera Wants to Build A 'Player-Centered Culture' With A 'Coach-Centered Approach'

-- There's A Mutual Belief Between Ron Rivera And The Redskins. Together, They'll Aim To Build A Consistent Winner

-- Redskins Announce Ron Rivera As Head Coach

