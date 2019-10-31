News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/31

Oct 31, 2019 at 06:00 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

mc5-centerpiece

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay analyzes the Redskins' next steps following Trent Williams' return.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes on Dwayne Haskins' preparations heading into Week 9.

-﻿-The Washington Post'sLes Carpenter recaps the Redskins' loss against the Vikings.

-﻿-ESPN'sJohn Keim writes on the return of Redskins Pro-Bowl tackle Trent Williams.

-- The Athletic's Dane Brugler provides his NFL All-Rookie team halfway through the 2019 campaign. (subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Derrius Guice Back Competing On The Practice Field

-- Peterson Reflects On Taking The Field Against Future Hall Of Famer Frank Gore

-﻿- Redskins CB Quinton Dunbar Makes Pro Football Focus Midseason NFL All-Pro Team

-- 2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Bills, Week 9

-- Injury Report: Redskins Vs. Bills, Week 9

-- Trent Williams Reports To Redskins, Granted Roster Exemption

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | The weapons in the Commanders' arsenal

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new chapter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | It's almost time

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Senior Bowl

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | 5 days to 2.2.22

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Fond memories of Super Bowl glory

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Celebrating the greatest team ever

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Position breakdowns and offseason accolades

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | McKissic made the most of his opportunities 

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | The emergence of Cole Holcomb

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Diving into mock drafts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | O-Line standouts in ESPN's win rates

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising