Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/10

Nov 10, 2015 at 12:02 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

Redskins-Patriots Highlights (2015, Week 9)

Check out these top photos from the Washington Redskins' 2015 Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots Nov. 8, 2015, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler thinks this weekend's game against the Saints is a must-win for the Redskins.

-- Tandler also wonders if the best solution to the Redskins' run game woes is simply time.

-- And speaking of the run game, can the Redskins trust Matt Jones to carry a heavier load moving forward? CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay chimes in.

-- The Washington Times' Anthony Gulizia has three takeaways from Redskins-Patriots.

-- ESPN's John Keim thinks DeSean Jackson's slow start is due to missed time from injury.

-- Keim thinks the Redskins' struggles to stop the run are continuing problems such as tackling.

-- *The Washington Post's *Master Tesfatsion writes that the Redskins are possibly looking into making lineup chances at both safety and inside linebacker.

-- Tesfatsion also had a look into the work both Chris Culliver (knee) and Bashaud Breeland (hamstring) took on against the Patriots.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones has five observations from the Redskins' 27-10 loss to the Patriots.

-- Redskins tackle Morgan Moses on Monday visted with veterans at McGuire Veterans Hospital in Chesterfield County, Va. to the Redskins' run game woes is simply time.

--Jackson Makes Return To Game Action

--Self-Inflicted Wounds Cost Redskins Vs. Patriots

--Cousins: 'All These Guys Can Catch The Ball'

--Snap Counts: Redskins-Patriots

