Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/11

Nov 11, 2019 at 06:00 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay analyzes the Redskins midway through the season.

-﻿- NBCSW's Ryan Homler analyzes Terry McLaurin and the Redskins offense through nine games.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on Bill Callahan's decision to not name a starting quarterback for Week 11.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes Redskins rookie linebacker Cole Holcomb. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes the Redskins roster. (subscription)

