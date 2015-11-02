 Skip to main content
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/2

Nov 01, 2015 at 11:39 PM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler starts his week with a look at some of the individual performances from the Redskins this season -- both good and bad -- including Matt Jones' potential but need to be more patient.

-- The Bye Week ended up being a good one for the Redskins, as they got to rest while the division rival Giants and Cowboys both lost.

-- Tandler teams up with fellow CSN Mid-Atlantic reporter Tarik El-Bashir to grade the Redskins' special teams through seven games.

-- The Washington Times' Anthony Gulizia evaluates the team's performance near the halfway point of the season. 

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at some of the offseason additions that haven't panned out for the Redskins as they might have hoped. 

-- Keim also has a look at Kirk Cousins' successes in the fourth quarter of games, and his struggles connecting on the deep ball.

-- Keim then projects the rest of the Redskins' schedule as the team heads into its stretch run.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips dissects what's left on the Redskins' schedule.

-- Fansided.com thinks tight end Jordan Reed is quickly becoming an elite player at his position.

-- WEEI.com in Boston has these five facts fans should know about the Redskins.

-- With the Patriots playing last Thursday, they have a few extra days to prepare for the Redskins writes The Boston Globe's Michael Whitmer.

--Redskins Must Finish Pressures On Quarterbacks

--Redd Jr. Remains On Track In Recovery

--The Best Of Kirk Cousins' AMA

--Redskins Have 'Got To Get Alfred Going'

