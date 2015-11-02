Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/2

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler starts his week with a look at some of the individual performances from the Redskins this season -- both good and bad -- including Matt Jones' potential but need to be more patient.
-- The Bye Week ended up being a good one for the Redskins, as they got to rest while the division rival Giants and Cowboys both lost.
-- Tandler teams up with fellow CSN Mid-Atlantic reporter Tarik El-Bashir to grade the Redskins' special teams through seven games.
-- The Washington Times' Anthony Gulizia evaluates the team's performance near the halfway point of the season.
-- ESPN's John Keim looks at some of the offseason additions that haven't panned out for the Redskins as they might have hoped.
-- Keim also has a look at Kirk Cousins' successes in the fourth quarter of games, and his struggles connecting on the deep ball.
-- Keim then projects the rest of the Redskins' schedule as the team heads into its stretch run.
-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips dissects what's left on the Redskins' schedule.
-- Fansided.com thinks tight end Jordan Reed is quickly becoming an elite player at his position.
-- WEEI.com in Boston has these five facts fans should know about the Redskins.
-- With the Patriots playing last Thursday, they have a few extra days to prepare for the Redskins writes The Boston Globe's Michael Whitmer.
