Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/21

Nov 21, 2019
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-﻿- NBCSW's Peter Hailey analyzes key numbers surrounding Dwayne Haskins early in his career.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Scott Allen highlights Alex Smith's progression.

-﻿- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on the adjustments being made by QB Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes on Jonathan Allen's efforts in the community in supporting disadvantaged youth. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes Dwayne Haskins' Week 11 performance. (subscription)

