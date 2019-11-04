News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/4

Nov 04, 2019 at 06:00 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

mc101-centerpiece

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux analyzes Adrian Peterson's big day in Buffalo.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland provides three takeaways from the Redskins' loss to the Bills.

-﻿-The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides key moments from the Redskins' Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

-﻿-ESPN'sJohn Keim writes on the return of Redskins Pro-Bowl tackle Trent Williams.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge writes on Dwayne Haskins' Week 9 performance while previewing the next steps in his development.

