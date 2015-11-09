Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/9

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about the Redskins' recent struggles on the ground, as they have not surpassed 52 total rushing yards in each of the last four games.

-- Tandler says the Redskins had too many "what if" moments during yesterday's loss to the Patriots.

-- Tandler also writes about the Redskins having too many miscues, especially drops, against a team that plays nearly perfectly.

-- The Washington Times' Anthony Gulizia has three early takeaways from Redskins-Patriots.

-- ESPN's John Keim thinks the Redskins must focus on the basics before they can turn the corner into stringing together good performances.

-- Keim also thought Will Blackmon, Kirk Cousins and Ricky Jean Francois played well against the Patriots while three others struggled.

-- *The Washington Post's *Master Tesfatsion says the Redskins 27-10 loss had to do with poor tackling and dropped passes among other struggles.

-- Tesfatsion also had a look into the workload both Chris Culliver (knee) and Bashaud Breeland (hamstring) took on.

-- Making his return to the field for the first time since Week 1, DeSean Jackson had a quiet game against New England writes The Washington Post's Mike Jones.

