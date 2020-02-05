News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/5

Feb 05, 2020 at 10:11 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about one quality Ron Rivera will share with some great coaches.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks into the Redskins' Super Bowl odds for the 2020 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also debates whether the Redskins should sign tight end Greg Olsen.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Joe Theismann's thoughts regarding Trent Williams.

-- ESPN's Stephania Bell delves into Alex Smith saying he is "lucky to be alive" after broken leg.

-- ESPN predicts what the Redskins will do in the 2020 offseason.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that Ron Rivera won't be in the NFL Films spotlight voluntarily anytime soon.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers questions about Dwayne Haskins working with Scott Turner and other draft options besides Chase Young. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- #HailMail, 2/6: Submit Your Questions To The Redskins.com Staff

-- Redskins Revisited: Week 13 Vs. The Carolina Panthers

-- 'It's Always The People Behind You Talking The Loudest': Guice Eager To Shed Injury-Prone Label

-- Ron Rivera, Terry McLaurin Share Mutual Respect Ahead Of First Season Together With Redskins

-- Redskins Tight End Vernon Davis Announces Retirement

-- Adrian Peterson Wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

-- As Ron Rivera Gets Ready To Build The Redskins, He Wants To Build Around A Strong Core Of Players

-- Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: John Riggins Runs Redskins To First Super Bowl

-- #HailMail: Greetings From Super Bowl LIV

-- DeAngelo Hall Loves The Hirings Of Ron Rivera And Jack Del Rio

-- Alex Smith Taught Patrick Mahomes 'Invaluable' Lessons While Playing For The Kansas City Chiefs

-- 'I Still Talk To Him': John Matsko Left A Lasting Impression On Pro Bowl Guard Trai Turner

-- FOX Broadcaster Chris Myers Believes Ron Rivera Hiring Was 'Best Move' For Both Sides

-- Justin Bieber Announces Changes Tour With Stop At FedExField

-- Redskins Revisited: Week 12 Vs. The Detroit Lions

-- Pro Bowler Von Miller Praises Redskins Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio

-- Redskins Mourn The Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

-- ESPN Ranks Redskins' Rookie Class As Most Productive In The NFL

