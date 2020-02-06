News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/6

Feb 06, 2020 at 10:29 AM
Kyle Stackpole

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay explains why there won't be another Robert Griffin III trade off in this year's draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about one quality Ron Rivera shares with some great coaches.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey recaps the video that illustrates Adrian Peterson's enormous impact on the Redskins and the NFL.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Joe Gibbs believes the Redskins will make the right choice with the No. 2 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks into the Redskins' Super Bowl odds for the 2020 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Panthers CB James Bradberry would 'love to play' for Ron Rivera again.

-- ESPN's Stephania Bell delves into Alex Smith saying he is "lucky to be alive" after broken leg.

-- ESPN predicts what the Redskins will do in the 2020 offseason.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how the Redskins' desire to add talent around Dwayne Haskins means big changes.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers questions about Dwayne Haskins working with Scott Turner and other draft options besides Chase Young. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker caught up with Redskins running back Derrius Guice. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig learned about draft prospect Chase Young through the lens of one of his high school teammates. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Breaking Down The Redskins' Roster Entering The 2020 Offseason

-- Terry McLaurin Believes Chase Young Could Be The Best Among Recent Ohio State Pass Rushers

-- Todd McShay Thinks Chase Young To The Redskins Could Be The 'Easiest Pick On The Board'

-- Redskins Revisited: Week 13 Vs. The Carolina Panthers

-- Ron Rivera, Terry McLaurin Share Mutual Respect Ahead Of First Season Together With Redskins

-- Redskins Tight End Vernon Davis Announces Retirement

-- Adrian Peterson Wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

-- As Ron Rivera Gets Ready To Build The Redskins, He Wants To Build Around A Strong Core Of Players

-- Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: John Riggins Runs Redskins To First Super Bowl

-- #HailMail: Greetings From Super Bowl LIV

-- DeAngelo Hall Loves The Hirings Of Ron Rivera And Jack Del Rio

-- Alex Smith Taught Patrick Mahomes 'Invaluable' Lessons While Playing For The Kansas City Chiefs

-- 'I Still Talk To Him': John Matsko Left A Lasting Impression On Pro Bowl Guard Trai Turner

-- FOX Broadcaster Chris Myers Believes Ron Rivera Hiring Was 'Best Move' For Both Sides

-- Justin Bieber Announces Changes Tour With Stop At FedExField

-- Pro Bowler Von Miller Praises Redskins Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio

Advertising