Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/11

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier polled 10 experts about how they would rebuild the Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about the NFL extending the franchise tag deadline.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about Tua Tagovailoa getting cleared for some football activity.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes on the possibility of the Redskins getting two third-round picks in a trade for Trent Williams.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lists four lesser-known free agents the Redskins could pursue.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also looks at the Redskins' 2020 NFL Draft capital.
-- ESPN's John Keim does not believe the Redskins will unload Trent Williams at any cost.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at the free agency quarterback market and how it could affect the Redskins. (Subscription)
-- 106.7 The Fan delves into how Virginia betting legislation could affect the Redskins' search for a new place to build a stadium.
-- 106.7 The Fan looks at CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso's comments that the Redskins are in a "prefect position" with the No. 2 pick.
-- Redskins Q&A: Director Of College Scouting Tim Gribble Discusses His Relationship With Kyle Smith, The NFL Draft And More
-- NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Defends Chase Young To The Redskins, Offers Later-Round Options At Several Positions