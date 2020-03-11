Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/11

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Mar 11, 2020 at 09:57 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier polled 10 experts about how they would rebuild the Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about the NFL extending the franchise tag deadline.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about Tua Tagovailoa getting cleared for some football activity.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes on the possibility of the Redskins getting two third-round picks in a trade for Trent Williams.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lists four lesser-known free agents the Redskins could pursue.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also looks at the Redskins' 2020 NFL Draft capital.

-- ESPN's John Keim does not believe the Redskins will unload Trent Williams at any cost.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at the free agency quarterback market and how it could affect the Redskins. (Subscription)

-- 106.7 The Fan delves into how Virginia betting legislation could affect the Redskins' search for a new place to build a stadium.

-- 106.7 The Fan looks at CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso's comments that the Redskins are in a "prefect position" with the No. 2 pick.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Redskins Coaches Remember Their Time Playing For Ron Rivera

-- Redskins Awarded Fourth-Round Compensatory Pick In 2020 NFL Draft

-- The Player That Made Ron Rivera

-- 2020 Mock Drafts: Tua Tagovailoa To The Redskins?

-- Bryce Love Says He "Matured A Lot" In His Year Of Recovery

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency Preview: Linebackers

-- #HailMail: Free Agency Is On the Horizon

-- Redskins Q&A: Director Of College Scouting Tim Gribble Discusses His Relationship With Kyle Smith, The NFL Draft And More

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency Preview: Quarterbacks

-- NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Defends Chase Young To The Redskins, Offers Later-Round Options At Several Positions

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency Preview: Wide Receivers

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency Preview: Tight Ends

-- NFL Network's Charles Davis Provides Several Pass-Catching Prospects For The Redskins

-- Chase Young: "It Would Be A Blessing" To Play For The Redskins

-- Kyle Smith Reflects On How His Father, A.J. Smith, Influenced His Career

-- Five Takeaways: Ron Rivera Addresses The Media At The NFL Combine

-- Five Takeaways: Vice President Of Player Personnel Kyle Smith Addresses The Media

-- Ron Rivera Explains Roster Moves: 'It's An Opportunity To Establish A New Core'

