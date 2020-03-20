Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/20

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, March 19, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter and Sam Fortier reports on the Redskins reportedly signing Logan Thomas.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about what free agency tells Redskins fans about Ron Rivera.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson gives an update on what Redskins players are doing during the coronavirus outbreak.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on the Redskins agreeing to terms on tackle Cornelius Lucas.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Redskins reportedly signing a tight end.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also gives an update on Donald Penn's plans for the future.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at who the Redskins could look at as a backup quarterback.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at what J.D. McKissic could bring to the Redskins as a running back. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also looks at how Sean Davis could help the Redskins' secondary. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Andy Bitter writes about Logan Thomas reportedly coming back to the DMV as a tight end. (Subscription)