Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/20

Mar 20, 2020 at 10:56 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, March 19, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter and Sam Fortier reports on the Redskins reportedly signing Logan Thomas.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about what free agency tells Redskins fans about Ron Rivera.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson gives an update on what Redskins players are doing during the coronavirus outbreak.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on the Redskins agreeing to terms on tackle Cornelius Lucas.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Redskins reportedly signing a tight end.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also gives an update on Donald Penn's plans for the future.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at who the Redskins could look at as a backup quarterback.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at what J.D. McKissic could bring to the Redskins as a running back. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also looks at how Sean Davis could help the Redskins' secondary. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Andy Bitter writes about Logan Thomas reportedly coming back to the DMV as a tight end. (Subscription)

-- 106.7 The Fan's Rick Snider writes about free agency in the NFC East.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Five Things To Know About Linebacker Thomas Davis Sr.

-- Reports: Redskins Agree To Terms With T Cornelius Lucas

-- #HailMail: Addressing Day 1 Of Free Agency

-- Reports: Redskins Agree To Terms With LB Thomas Davis Sr.

-- Five Things To Know About Cornerback Kendall Fuller

-- Reports: Redskins Agree To Terms With Guard Wes Schweitzer

-- Reports: Redskins Agree To Terms With LB Jon Bostic

-- Reports: Redskins Agree To Terms With FS Sean Davis

-- Reports: Redskins Agree To Terms With LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

-- Reports: Redskins Agree To Terms With TE Logan Thomas

-- Reports: Redskins Agree To Terms With DE Nate Orchard

-- Reports: Redskins Agree To Terms With RB J.D. McKissic

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency Journal

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency Tracker

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency: Five Things To Know Series

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency: Updated List Of Unrestricted Free Agents

-- Ron Rivera, Kyle Smith Have A Plan To Bring In "Tough, Hungry" Players This Offseason

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency: Position-By-Position Preview

-- 2020 NFL Draft To Proceed April 23-25 Without Public Events In Las Vegas

-- NFL Players Approve New CBA

-- Redskins Place Franchise Tag On Brandon Scherff

