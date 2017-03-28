Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/28

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about what the Redskins' plan is with quarterback Kirk Cousins.
-- Tandler also looks at the increasing role of head coach Jay Gruden and how he might play a part in personnel decisions.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes three key takeaways from his interview with Bruce Allen.
-- ESPN's John Keim spoke with Allen, a former Raiders executive, about Oakland's impending move to Las Vegas and what that means for fans there.
-- Keim also looked into the Redskins' options with Kirk Cousins for the 2018 season, which will be costly.
--The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Allen plans to keep Cousins long-term as the two sides work on a deal.
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that Allen doesn't disagree with the Redskins' decision to take wide receiver Josh Doctson in the first round.
-- The Washington Post's Mark Bullock takes a close look at the best traits of each of the Redskins' free agent signings.
