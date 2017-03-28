News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/28

Mar 28, 2017 at 02:51 AM
kirk-cousins-under-center-2016-fedex-clips-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about what the Redskins' plan is with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

-- Tandler also looks at the increasing role of head coach Jay Gruden and how he might play a part in personnel decisions.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes three key takeaways from his interview with Bruce Allen.

-- ESPN's John Keim spoke with Allen, a former Raiders executive, about Oakland's impending move to Las Vegas and what that means for fans there.

-- Keim also looked into the Redskins' options with Kirk Cousins for the 2018 season, which will be costly.

--The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Allen plans to keep Cousins long-term as the two sides work on a deal.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that Allen doesn't disagree with the Redskins' decision to take wide receiver Josh Doctson in the first round.

-- The Washington Post's Mark Bullock takes a close look at the best traits of each of the Redskins' free agent signings.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- 2017 Redskins Free Agency Journal

-- Redskins Take Part In Washington Football Legends Scholarship Gala

-- News And Notes From Monday's NFL League Meetings

-- Five Takeaways: Bruce Allen At NFL League Meetings

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Dax Milne looks back on first NFL touchdown

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Week 9 reflections

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera named Commanders' Salute to Service award nominee

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Kevin O'Connell is impressed with Terry McLaurin's development

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera reflects on late mother Delores

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera praises Commanders' resiliency, looks forward to next test

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Heinicke continues to be a playmaker when it matters

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reliving the wild Week 8 win

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jamin Davis continues to rise to challenges

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare for challenge of stopping Jonathan Taylor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ehlinger's perceived similarities to Heinicke help Commanders prep for Colts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Alex Smith calls Terry McLaurin one of his favorite teammates ever

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Advertising