Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/31

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter looks at how the Redskins' defense appears close to finished, but the offense remains a work in progress.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at how free agency will influence the Redskins' draft plans.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay addresses the Redskins' draft paradox: take Chase Young or trade for more picks?

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also uses a simulation to see if the Redskins could find a trade partner in the Dolphins with the No. 2 overall pick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey recaps the Amazon Prime series "All or Nothing" about Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach writes about the Redskins' reported interest in linebacker prospect Isaiah Simmons.

-- 106.7 The Fan lists off unsigned free agents the Redskins should pursue.

-- 106.7 The Fan's The Sports Junkies look at how the novel coronavirus will impact Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes about what he thinks is important to the Redskins offense. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives grades on the Redskins' second wave acquisitions and believes Washington is stockpiling. (Subscription)