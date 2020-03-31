News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 3/31

Mar 31, 2020 at 10:14 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter looks at how the Redskins' defense appears close to finished, but the offense remains a work in progress.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at how free agency will influence the Redskins' draft plans.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay addresses the Redskins' draft paradox: take Chase Young or trade for more picks?

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also uses a simulation to see if the Redskins could find a trade partner in the Dolphins with the No. 2 overall pick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey recaps the Amazon Prime series "All or Nothing" about Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach writes about the Redskins' reported interest in linebacker prospect Isaiah Simmons.

-- 106.7 The Fan lists off unsigned free agents the Redskins should pursue.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach highlights Charley Casserly's comments that Dwayne Haskins is "clearly better" than Kyle Allen.

-- 106.7 The Fan's The Sports Junkies look at how the novel coronavirus will impact Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes about what he thinks is important to the Redskins offense. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives grades on the Redskins' second wave acquisitions and believes Washington is stockpiling. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig provides his latest Redskins' seven-round mock draft. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency Journal

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency Tracker

- #HailMail: The Redskins Roster Is Starting To Take Shape

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency: Five Things To Know Series

-- 2020 Redskins Free Agency: Updated List Of Unrestricted Free Agents

-- Local Products Logan Thomas, Kendall Fuller And Sean Davis Are "Happy To Be Home" As Redskins

-- Ron Rivera Discusses Kyle Allen Trade, Redskins' QB Situation And More In Radio Interview

-- Kyle Allen Brings Depth, Experience To Redskins QB Room

