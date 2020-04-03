Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/3

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, April 3, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Kendall Fuller wanting to bring a Super Bowl to Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey highlights a Miami beat writer's prediction on a potential draft trade with the Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Stephen A. Smith believes the Redskins are going to draft Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Colt McCoy saying Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones have a "ton of potential."

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay asks which receiver will be playing next to Terry McLaurin.

-- Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips reports on the Redskins waiving cash owed by Richmond for training camp in 2019.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives seven rounds of a Redskins-only mock draft.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes that Ronald Darby could bring some risk with him to the Redskins.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Tim Kelly says teams trade up for former Alabama teammates.