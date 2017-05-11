News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/11

May 11, 2017 at 02:24 AM
josh-norman-ravens-2016-morning-clips-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, May 11, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler asks who will start at running back and defensive line for the upcming season.

-- Tandler also believes that the Redskins' season will be successful if they win one playoff game. 

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay speaks with linebacker Preston Smith in the latest Redskins Talk podcast.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the additions of Terelle Pryor Sr. and Samaje Perine will be a boon for the red zone offense. 

-- Keim writes more about Samaje Perine, whose college coach calls him the total package.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Redkins' draft didn't improve their odds in Las Vegas. 

-- The Washington Post's Mark Bullock takes a closer look at third-round draft pick cornerback Fabian Moreau.

-- The Post's Mike Jones opens up the mailbag to discuss the expectations for the rookies as they come to the facility this week.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Talk Of Fame: Did The Redskins Have The Best NFL Draft?

-- Get To Know The Washington Redskins' College Free Agent Signings

-- 2017 Redskins Opponent Free Agency Recap: Vikings

-- PHOTOS: 2017 Redskins Offseason Workouts: Phase 2, Day 7

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Offseason reflections and more

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Looking ahead to decisions at offensive coordinator

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Looking at the Commanders' top defensive players from Week 18

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | That's a wrap on the 2022 season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Scott Turner, Jack Del Rio have optimism for the future

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reactions from Sam Howell being named Washington's starter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Making preparations for a strong finish

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Some new year's resolutions for 2023

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Some perspective on Week 17

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Zampese impressed with Carson Wentz vs. 49ers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Taking a closer look at Washington's defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Robinson grateful to receive Ed Block Courage Award

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Advertising