Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/11

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, May 11, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler asks who will start at running back and defensive line for the upcming season.
-- Tandler also believes that the Redskins' season will be successful if they win one playoff game.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay speaks with linebacker Preston Smith in the latest Redskins Talk podcast.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the additions of Terelle Pryor Sr. and Samaje Perine will be a boon for the red zone offense.
-- Keim writes more about Samaje Perine, whose college coach calls him the total package.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Redkins' draft didn't improve their odds in Las Vegas.
-- The Washington Post's Mark Bullock takes a closer look at third-round draft pick cornerback Fabian Moreau.
-- The Post's Mike Jones opens up the mailbag to discuss the expectations for the rookies as they come to the facility this week.
