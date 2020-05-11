Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/11

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, May 11, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen ranks every game on the Redskins' 2020 schedule.
-- The Washington Time's Matt Paras writes about the Redskins getting recognized for their COVID-19 support efforts.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli reports on the Redskins being honored for their support of the Maryland National Guard during the coronavirus pandemic.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Santana Moss believing the Redskins "stole one" by drafting Antonio Gandy-Golden.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Eric Myers writes about Fred Smoot thinking Arizona's Isaiah Simmons reminds him of Sean Taylor.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux lists everything to know about the Redskins' 2020 schedule.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
-- Urban Meyer Praises Former Ohio State Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins Jr., Terry McLaurin And Chase Young