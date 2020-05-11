News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/11

May 11, 2020 at 09:08 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

MorningClips051120

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, May 11, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen ranks every game on the Redskins' 2020 schedule.

-- The Washington Time's Matt Paras writes about the Redskins getting recognized for their COVID-19 support efforts.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli reports on the Redskins being honored for their support of the Maryland National Guard during the coronavirus pandemic.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Santana Moss believing the Redskins "stole one" by drafting Antonio Gandy-Golden.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Eric Myers writes about Fred Smoot thinking Arizona's Isaiah Simmons reminds him of Sean Taylor.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux lists everything to know about the Redskins' 2020 schedule.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Washington Redskins Release 2020 Schedule

-- Five Takeaways From The Redskins' 2020 Schedule

-- Social Media Roundup: Redskins Release 2020 Schedule

-- Urban Meyer Praises Former Ohio State Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins Jr., Terry McLaurin And Chase Young

-- Redskins Sign G Mike Liedtke

-- Redskins Honored For Supporting Maryland National Guard During COVID-19 Pandemic

-- #HailMail: Breaking Down The Redskins' 2020 Roster

-- In My Words: Dwayne Haskins Shares The Experiences Of His First NFL Season

-- PFF Names Terry McLaurin, Chase Young As Some Of NFL's Top Players Under 25 Years Old

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Safeties

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Defensive Tackles

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Offensive Line

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Linebackers

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Running Backs

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Defensive Ends

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Quarterbacks

-- Jack Del Rio Believes Chase Young Has A 'Complete Toolbox' To Help The Redskins' Defense

-- Five Takeaways From Alex Smith's E:60 "Project 11" Documentary

-- How To Watch ESPN's 'Project 11' Documenting The Recovery Of Redskins QB Alex Smith

-- 'I Like Where We're Heading': Matthew McConaughey Excited About New-Look Redskins

-- Redskins Release Jersey Numbers For 2020 Draft Class

-- Reviewing The Redskins' 2020 NFL Draft Class

-- Full List Of Washington Redskins 2020 NFL Draft Picks

-- Five Things To Know Series: 2020 Draft Picks

-- Get To Know The Redskins' College Free Agent Signings

Related Links

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | What Brian Robinson's return means for Commanders' offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Some positive injury news out of Ashburn

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz reflect on Week 4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Randy Jordan touts quality over quantity from running backs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Benjamin St-Juste made the most of his opportunities against Philly

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Wentz is confident offense will be 'ready for the challenge' from Cowboys' front

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders begin preparations for Dallas Cowboys

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera emphasizes need to spread the ball offensively

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders reflect on 24-8 defeat to Philadelphia

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson talks about the funny FaceTime call he received after getting drafted

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Logan Thomas credits family, support system as important parts of comeback story

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Samuel "grateful" to be contributing again

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Advertising