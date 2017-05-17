News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/17

May 17, 2017
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about four Redskins players who wound up on the NFLPA Rising 50 list.

-- Tandler also writes about the team's ample options for wide receiver replacements.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about Kirk Cousins' recent comments regarding his contract situation. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the team signing linebacker Nico Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley. 

-- ESPN's Bill Barnwell hands out grades for each team in the NFC East to reflect how they did in the offseason.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that both DeAngelo Hall and Junior Galette are making progress on their rehab. 

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes about the philosophy of new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

-- The Post's Mike Jones opens his mailbag to discuss why everyone is still so obssessed with Kirk Cousins getting a long-term contract.

-- Redskins Sign Linebacker Nico Marley

-- Players Can Already Attest To Greg Manusky's Aggressive Defense

-- PHOTOS: 2017 Redskins Offseason Workouts: Phase 2, Day 10

-- Jackie's Adventurous Life And Travel Tips

