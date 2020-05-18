News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/18

May 18, 2020 at 08:29 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, May 18, 2020.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about Urban Meyer defending Dwayne Haskins, saying that the quarterback's development requires a culture change.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at Antonio Gandy-Golden's love for solving puzzles and learning the Redskins' playbook.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Redskins' fourth-round rookie Saahdiq Charles.

-- The Washington Post's Sally Jenkins chronicles the life of former Washington Redskins Vice President Of Football Operations Pepper Rodgers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay contemplates the future of Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that NFL teams can reopen facilities May 19 if allowed by local governments.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker conducts a Q&A with Redskins fourth-round pick Antonio Gandy-Golden. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Redskins Announce 2020 Preseason Schedule Presented By Pepsi

-- In My Words: Dwayne Haskins Shares The Experiences Of His First NFL Season

-- Dwayne Haskins Has High Hopes For New Playmakers Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden

-- #HailMail: Offseason Moves And Position Predictions

-- The Son Of A Hall Of Famer, Thaddeus Moss Aims To Build His Own Legacy

-- Redskins Rookie Review: James Smith-Williams Is Ready To Be A Part Of Ron Rivera's Culture

-- Landon Collins, Redskins Secondary Excited For Chase Young To Join Defensive Line

-- Redskins Rookie Review: Kamren Curl Achieves Lifelong Dream Of Making The NFL

-- Washington Redskins Release 2020 Schedule

-- Five Takeaways From The Redskins' 2020 Schedule

-- Head Coach Ron Rivera Breaks Down The Redskins' 2020 Schedule

-- Saahdiq Charles, Keith Ismael Offer Position Flexibility Along Offensive Line

-- Minor Adjustments Turned Antonio Gandy-Golden Into One Of the Best Receivers Hugh Freeze Has Ever Worked With

-- Urban Meyer Praises Former Ohio State Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins Jr., Terry McLaurin And Chase Young

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Tight Ends

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Cornerbacks

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Safeties

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Defensive Tackles

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Offensive Line

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Linebackers

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Running Backs

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Defensive Ends

-- Redskins Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Quarterbacks

-- Full List Of Washington Redskins 2020 NFL Draft Picks

