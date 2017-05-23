News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/23

May 23, 2017 at 02:54 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about the start of OTAs on Tuesday.

-- Tandler also writes about the locks on the roster this season.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay about some updates regarding the location of the team's new stadium. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Kirk Cousins' progress with Terrelle Pryor Sr. and and Josh Doctson will be key for the offense. 

-- Keim also writes that Allen is still optimistic the team can get a contract figured out before July 15.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that a Kirk Cousins long-term deal likely won't happen until closer to the July 15 deadline. 

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that team President Bruce Allen is close to making a decision on front office personnel.

-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion asked some Redskins players about their golf games.

