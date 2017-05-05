News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/5

May 05, 2017 at 03:13 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, May 5, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler makes a poll and to see how many games the Redskins will will in 2017.

-- Tandler also looks at Morgan Moses' contract details that make him the second-highest paid tackle.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about Jay Gruden's biggest fear as a head coach. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that patience helped Morgan Moses earn a big contract and become a top tackle. 

-- ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. looks at the Redskins' new running back Samaje Perine.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Redkins' draft didn't improve their odds in Las Vegas. 

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones opens up his mailbag and predicts what's next for the Redskins and quarterback Kirk Cousins.

-- Jones also reports on the team signing eight college free agents on Thursday.

-- #HailMail: Who Will Start At Nose Tackle?

-- VIDEO: Behind The Scenes Of Allen's Draft Day Experience

-- How Redskins' Undrafted Free Agents Celebrated Signing

-- PHOTOS: 2017 Redskins Offseason Workouts: Phase 2, Day 4

