Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/17

Jun 17, 2020 at 11:17 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how Dwayne Haskins believes he's going to deliver in Year 2.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey team up to examine the position battle at wide receiver.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks into the position battle at tight end.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Terry McLaurin believes Steven Sims Jr. and Kelvin Harmon are poised for breakout seasons.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig thinks the Redskins could make a potential trade this offseason. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down Ryan Anderson's potential role within the 4-3 defense. (Subscription)

-- USA Today's Mike Jones tells his story of how Doug Williams' Super Bowl victory forever impacted his family.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Player Spotlight: Terry McLaurin Aims To Push Himself To 'Newer Heights' After Historic Rookie Season

-- Player Spotlight: Ryan Kerrigan Has His Sights Set On Being A Big Part Of Jack Del Rio's New Defense

-- Offseason Diary: Keeping Up With The Redskins' Biggest Storylines Before Training Camp

-- Madden Wish List: 10 Proposed Changes For Madden 21

-- Quarantine Has Not Stopped Dwayne Haskins and Kelvin Harmon From Continuing To Build Chemistry

-- Ryan Kerrigan Talks About Chase Young, The 4-3 Defense And Finishing His Career In Washington

-- Player Spotlight: Cole Holcomb Is Ready To Learn From Ron Rivera And Veteran LB Thomas Davis Sr.

-- #HailMail: Dwayne Haskins, Depth Charts And Personnel Changes

-- Terry McLaurin Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Young Receivers And Scott Turner's Offense In Videoconference

-- Dwayne Haskins Addresses Social Injustice And Attending The D.C. Protests

-- Head Coach Ron Rivera Discusses Plan To Fight Social Injustice

-- Offseason Review: A Timeline Of The Redskins' Biggest Moves

-- Who Is Your Redskins Ultimate Player?

-- #HailMail: Player Roles, Remaining Free Agents And Training Camp

-- Jack Del Rio, Ron Rivera Excited For 'An Interesting Mix' Of Linebackers

-- Player Spotlight: Homegrown Sean Davis Aims To Play Like Sean Taylor While Competing For The Starting Safety Spot

-- Adrian Peterson Wants To Be A Competitor, Mentor For His Young Teammates

-- Redskins Rookie Review: 'The Fire Is Definitely Burning' In Chase Young To Start His NFL Career

-- Players, Coaches Are Impressed With Ron Rivera's Leadership In A Virtual Offseason

-- Landon Collins Is Excited To Work With The New Additions In The Secondary

-- In My Words: Dwayne Haskins Shares The Experiences Of His First NFL Season

