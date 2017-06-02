News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/2

Jun 02, 2017 at 02:34 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, June 2, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler wonders if a top heavy cap structure means trouble for the Redskins.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay looks at a few quotes from the media's session during OTAs. 

-- Finlay also asks if fans should be mad that a few players are missing OTAs. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins like their depth at wide receiver, even after losing two productive parts this offseason. 

-- Keim also writes that running back Robert Kelley abandoned chips and sugar this offseason to slim down.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Zach Brown made the Pro Bowl last year, and now he wants to be defensive MVP.

-- *The Washington Post's *Mike Jones writes that the Redskins drafted a talented running back, but Robert Kelley thinks he can still impriove, too.

-- The Post's Rick Snider writes that the Redskins' red zone offense will go as far as its towering receivers will take them.

