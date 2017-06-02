Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/2

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins like their depth at wide receiver, even after losing two productive parts this offseason.

-- Keim also writes that running back Robert Kelley abandoned chips and sugar this offseason to slim down.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Zach Brown made the Pro Bowl last year, and now he wants to be defensive MVP.

-- *The Washington Post's *Mike Jones writes that the Redskins drafted a talented running back, but Robert Kelley thinks he can still impriove, too.

-- The Post's Rick Snider writes that the Redskins' red zone offense will go as far as its towering receivers will take them.

