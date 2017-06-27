News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/27

Jun 27, 2017 at 02:42 AM
breeland-eagles-warmups-2016-clips-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at three players trending up and three players trending down on the team's roster.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that Su'a Cravens will have a big opportunity to show off his playmaking skills at safety.

-- Finlay also writes that a consensus is building about Kirk Cousins not being able to get a long-term contract finished.

-- ESPN takes a look at the top franchise quarterbacks in Redskins history. 

-- ESPN's Dan Graziano looks at the options for Kirk Cousins to become an extremely wealthy quarterback. 

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti looks at how martial arts could save the Redskins and other NF teams from concussions.

--

*

-- The Post's Dan Steinberg wrote about an NFL Shop gaffe that put the Redskins' logo in Washington State.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Redskins Weekend Social Recap: J. Norman Goes To Spain

-- 2017 Redskins In Richmond: Quarterbacks

-- Redskins 2017 Season Preview: San Francisco 49ers, Week 6

-- Behind The Scenes: T. Pryor's Photo Shoot

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Another opportunity to get back on track

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Another opportunity to improve

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Keeping a short memory

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Empire state of mind

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Building on success

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Time for depth players to step up

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Scouting out the Falcons

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Gearing up for Week 6

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Time to reflect, get back to work

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for primetime

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A quick turnaround

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for an NFC East showdown

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Advertising