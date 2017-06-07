News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/7

Jun 07, 2017 at 02:43 AM
kirk-cousins-under-center-2016-fedex-clips-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that the outlook for getting a long-term contract done with Kirk Cousins is improving.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that Redskins receivers landed very low in a national ranking. 

-- Finlay also writes down three team goals for the Redskins before OTAs. 

-- ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that contract talks between Cousins and the Redskins have improved recently.

-- ESPN's John Keim interviews Alabama head coach Nick Saban about Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes about how the Redskins will allow cornerback Josh Norman to shadow big-name wide receivers.

-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion speaks with Nico Marley about his grandfather's legacy and carving his own path on the football field.

-- Alabama Coach Nick Saban Discusses Allen And Anderson

-- Come Rally At The Redskins's 85th Anniversary Summer Kickoff

-- PHOTOS: 2017 Redskins OTAs: Day 8

-- Talk Of Fame: Larry Brown Discusses Hall Of Fame Candidacy

