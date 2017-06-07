Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that the outlook for getting a long-term contract done with Kirk Cousins is improving.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that Redskins receivers landed very low in a national ranking.
-- Finlay also writes down three team goals for the Redskins before OTAs.
-- ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that contract talks between Cousins and the Redskins have improved recently.
-- ESPN's John Keim interviews Alabama head coach Nick Saban about Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson.
-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes about how the Redskins will allow cornerback Josh Norman to shadow big-name wide receivers.
-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion speaks with Nico Marley about his grandfather's legacy and carving his own path on the football field.
