Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/9

Jun 09, 2020 at 10:24 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes how one analyst believes Chase Young will break NFL's rookie sacks record.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey explains why Santana Moss believes the Redskins have "something brewing" at wide receiver.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey and JP Finlay team up to break down the Redskins' tight ends.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey and JP Finlay also provide their position-by position rankings for the Redskins in 2020.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also lists the five best receivers DeAngelo Hall ever covered.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim explains why the Redskins will count on Steven Sims Jr. and Reuben Foster.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Who Is Your Redskins Ultimate Player?

-- #HailMail: Player Roles, Remaining Free Agents And Training Camp

-- Jack Del Rio, Ron Rivera Excited For 'An Interesting Mix' Of Linebackers

-- Player Spotlight: Homegrown Sean Davis Aims To Play Like Sean Taylor While Competing For The Starting Safety Spot

-- Remembering Former Redskins Roosevelt Taylor, Reche Caldwell

-- Adrian Peterson Wants To Be A Competitor, Mentor For His Young Teammates

-- Redskins Rookie Review: 'The Fire Is Definitely Burning' In Chase Young To Start His NFL Career

-- Players, Coaches Are Impressed With Ron Rivera's Leadership In A Virtual Offseason

-- Landon Collins Is Excited To Work With The New Additions In The Secondary

-- Redskins Rookie Review: Looking Back At Antonio Gibson's Path To The NFL

-- Dwayne Haskins Has High Hopes For New Playmakers Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden

-- Saahdiq Charles Opens Up About His Relationship With LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron

-- In My Words: Dwayne Haskins Shares The Experiences Of His First NFL Season

-- Redskins' Rookies Tackle Learning Their Playbooks Virtually

-- Urban Meyer Praises Former Ohio State Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins Jr., Terry McLaurin And Chase Young

