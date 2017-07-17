Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/17

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay provides a few things to know before the deadline for the Cousins contract.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic also has this piece on how Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Zach Brown could be big assets for the Redskins this year.

-- ESPN's John Keim highlights rookie running back Samaje Perine's feats of strength in a feature article.

-- ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Cousins will be open for a contract after the season.

-- The Washington Times' Thom Loverro believes that without a contract by the end of today, Cousins will be in a position to move on from the Redskins.