Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/17

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler provides an FAQ on the Kirk Cousins contract negotiations.
-- Tandler also looks at what a fair contract for Cousins would look like from the Redskins.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay provides a few things to know before the deadline for the Cousins contract.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic also has this piece on how Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Zach Brown could be big assets for the Redskins this year.
-- ESPN's John Keim highlights rookie running back Samaje Perine's feats of strength in a feature article.
-- ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Cousins will be open for a contract after the season.
-- The Washington Times' Thom Loverro believes that without a contract by the end of today, Cousins will be in a position to move on from the Redskins.
--
The Washington Post's *Jerry Brewer writes that a long-term deal for Kirk Cousins would represent stability in the Redskins' organization.
-- The Washington Post*'s Mike Jones writes that with the Cousins contract deadline looming today, it's unlikely a deal is struck.
-- Jones also looks at the potential position battle at inside linebacker between Will Compton, Zach Brown and Mason Foster.
