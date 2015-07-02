Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/2

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, July 2, 2015.
-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler breaks down why the Redskins struggled on third downs in 2014, primarily because of third and medium pass plays.
--In light of Mark Brunell's comments about Robert Griffin III, Tandler advocates not rushing to judgment on the young quarterback just quite yet.
-- Tandler and partner Tarik El-Bashir give their best estimates of who will take over as the third down running back for the Redskins, a void left by Roy Helu Jr.
-- El-Bashir discusses whether he thinks DeSean Jacksons's new reality show will become too much of a distraction for the team.
-- ESPN's John Keim discusses the merits of Mark Brunell's comments concerning the future of Griffin III and how the quarterback can prove him wrong.
-- While he has begun to display signs of this in the offseason, Keim believes Griffin III needs to show improved pocket presence this season to be successful.
-- Have the Eagles closed the gap at quarterback with other teams in the NFC East? ESPN reporters discuss how Sam Bradford may impact the division.
-- Mike Jones of the Washington Post asks if head coach Jay Gruden has what it takes to succeed in the NFL and turn the Redskins around.
-- The Washington Times' Zac Boyer says the Redskins hope quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh can be a huge asset to the team's three young quarterbacks.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that the the National Parks Service could be an impediment to the Redskins building a new stadium in Washington, D.C.
-- 247Sports suggests ways the Redskins will beat the Cowboys this season looking at last year's matchups and the roster changes from this offseason.
-- NFL.com writes that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is recruiting Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy's brother Connor Murphy.
--The Morganton News Herald spoke to Redskins defensive lineman Kedric Golston about helping with a local football camp.
A Look Around The League:
