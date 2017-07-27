News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/27

Jul 27, 2017 at 02:18 AM
sua-cravens-vikings-2016-clips-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, July 27, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler believes that Jordan Reed on the PUP list is not a reason to panic, at least not yet.

-- Tandler also writes that Gruden is excited to see Junior Galette and Josh Doctson get after it on the field this week.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that questions are mounting as training camp opens.

-- Finlay also believes that the expectations for Kirk Cousins won't change this season.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Jay Gruden's personality and comfort level make him a good fit with the Redskins.

-- Keim also answers the Redskins' biggest question of training camp.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that head coach Jay Gruden will use the early time of training camp to use scripted plays as he gets back to play calling duties. 

--

The Washington Post's* Mike Jones writes that Jordan Reed will be kept off the field with the team's PUP list announcement.

-- The Washington Post*'s Jerry Brewer writes that the reason Gruden is smiling is because he feels at ease with his job.

-- Jones also writes several things to watch for as training camp begins.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Kyshoen Jarrett: Life After Football

-- Four Redskins Begin Training Camp On PUP

-- Five Takeaways: Jay Gruden's #SkinsCamp Presser

-- Upon Training Camp Return, Players Share Their Excitement

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | A shift in defensive philosophy

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new direction on defense

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Thanksgiving matchup

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for a quick turnaround

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A giant opportunity to get back on track

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Another division matchup on the horizon

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | One last look at Week 10

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for the Emerald City

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Snapping a nearly three decade streak

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for Week 9

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Aftermath of the trade deadline

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Highlights and reflections from Week 8

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
Advertising