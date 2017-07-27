Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, July 27, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler believes that Jordan Reed on the PUP list is not a reason to panic, at least not yet.
-- Tandler also writes that Gruden is excited to see Junior Galette and Josh Doctson get after it on the field this week.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that questions are mounting as training camp opens.
-- Finlay also believes that the expectations for Kirk Cousins won't change this season.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Jay Gruden's personality and comfort level make him a good fit with the Redskins.
-- Keim also answers the Redskins' biggest question of training camp.
-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that head coach Jay Gruden will use the early time of training camp to use scripted plays as he gets back to play calling duties.
The Washington Post's* Mike Jones writes that Jordan Reed will be kept off the field with the team's PUP list announcement.
-- The Washington Post*'s Jerry Brewer writes that the reason Gruden is smiling is because he feels at ease with his job.
