Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/26

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that the team's young offensive line -- which includes two new starters -- needs time to gel.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Tarik El-Bashir reports that new tight end Derek Carrier hopes to make his debut with the Redskins Saturday against Baltimore.

-- Tandler also reports that quarterback Robert Griffin III has one more hurdle to clear before he's considered eligible to play Saturday.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Peter Hailey writes that former Redskins wide receiver Brandon Banks is wreaking havoc in the CFL.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic is also reporting that former Redskins quarterback Rex Grossman worked out with the Falcons yesterday.

-- The Washington Times' Todd Dybas writes that bubble players and coaches still find value in preseason games.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Kirk Cousins remains upbeat over the development of the offense.

-- Keim also has this piece on Joe Barry's habit of drinking 10 cups of coffee a day along with some Red Bull.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke and Mike Jones joined together to write about Griffin III's last few weeks and whether or not he is showing progress.

-- The Washington Post's Mark Giannotto caught up with rookie safety Kyshoen Jarrett, who says he's leaving nothing to chance in his first preseason.

-- The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg writes about Kurt Warner's comments about the Redskins in which he said the offense's struggles last week were not on Griffin III.

-- Who is the Redskins' sack leader through two preseason games? It'd be linebacker Houston Bates, who talked with the media on Saturday.

-- CBSSports' Jason La Canfora caught up with general manager Scot McCloughan to talk about his plan for the Redskins.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Paul Woody says the Redskins should return to Richmond, but that a few changes should be made to better the experience.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: