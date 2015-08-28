Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/28

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler attempts to solve the riddle of whether Kirk Cousins has gotten over some of his interception woes this year.

-- Tandler also writes about how left tackle Trent Williams isn't concerned with contract negotiations at this point in the season.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Tarik El-Bashir writes that Robert Griffin III and the first-team offense have one goal in mind Saturday: get in the end zone.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Sebastian Salazar reports that Chris Cooley isn't giving up on his dream to play in the NFL once again.

-- The Washington Times' Todd Dybas writes that though Junior Galette is lost for the season, general manager Scot McCloughan believes he'll come back to the team and be stronger than ever.

-- With Griffin III cleared to play against the Ravens, ESPN reporter John Keim looks at what kind of defense the offense should expect to face.

-- Keim also has this piece on Joe Barry's habit of drinking 10 cups of coffee a day along with some Red Bull.

-- In addition to analyzing the Ravens' defense, Keim writes about Griffin III not willing to blame anyone for a rough outing against the Lions.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones says that in light of the Galette injury, the new-look defensive unit already has the feeling of a brotherhood.

-- In preparation for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Rick Snider put together five things to watch in the Redskins' third preseason game.

-- Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispath gives his three keys to the Redskins' upcoming regular season.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: