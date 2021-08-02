Training Camp Notebook: Consistency From The Quarterbacks 

-- Montez Sweat took some time to remind people that he's still one of the fastest players on the field with his 4.4 speed. It looked like J.D. McKissic was going to run away from the defensive end down the sideline after a dump off pass from Fitzpatrick, but Sweat used his 4.4 speed to hawk him down and give him a slight push out of bounds. When McKissic got up and jogged back to the huddle, Sweat said, "You know I had to tap you."

-- Dax Milne has done a great job at catching passes away from his body. During a particular team drill, Milne stretched out to his right and completed the pass before falling out of bounds. His BYU receivers coach Fesi Sitake has mentioned how the former walk-on has some reliable hands, and that has been apparent over the past couple practices.