WASvsNYG Injury Report: Riley Jr., Compton Questionable

Riley Jr. left last Sunday's 24-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams with the injury after 30 snaps, being replaced by Will Compton in the second half.

The LSU product did not participate in any of this week's practice sessions.

If Riley Jr. cannot go against the Giants, it will mark Compton's first start since Week 16 of the 2014 season, when he recorded a season-high 15 tackles in a 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Compton also started Washington's game in New York last season, a Week 15 tilt in which he tallied nine tackles.

Along with Compton, the team's only other backup inside linebacker on the roster is Terrance Plummer, who was called up from the practice squad before the Rams game in replacement of Martrell Spaight.

"Compton is going to have to step up his game and Plummer is going to have to be ready to go at the drop of a hat," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "After that we'll have to make decisions on who can be our fourth inside backer. We might have to move somebody else in there, [LB] Trent Murphy or somebody else if some emergency happens."