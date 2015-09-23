WASvsNYG Injury Report: Riley Jr., Compton Questionable

Middle linebacker Perry Riley Jr. and tackle Tom Compton are among the 12 players listed on the Redskins' Week 3 injury report before Thursday's game against the Giants.*
The Redskins enter Thursday night's game against the New York Giants with two players confirmed out and two as questionable, most notably veteran inside linebacker Perry Riley Jr., who is dealing with a calf injury.
Riley Jr. left last Sunday's 24-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams with the injury after 30 snaps, being replaced by Will Compton in the second half.
The LSU product did not participate in any of this week's practice sessions.
If Riley Jr. cannot go against the Giants, it will mark Compton's first start since Week 16 of the 2014 season, when he recorded a season-high 15 tackles in a 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Compton also started Washington's game in New York last season, a Week 15 tilt in which he tallied nine tackles.
Along with Compton, the team's only other backup inside linebacker on the roster is Terrance Plummer, who was called up from the practice squad before the Rams game in replacement of Martrell Spaight.
"Compton is going to have to step up his game and Plummer is going to have to be ready to go at the drop of a hat," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "After that we'll have to make decisions on who can be our fourth inside backer. We might have to move somebody else in there, [LB] Trent Murphy or somebody else if some emergency happens."
Offensive lineman Tom Compton (calf) is once again questionable after being limited in practice throughout the week.
Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
The 2012 draft pick has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering the injury during the team's first practice following the cut down to 53 players.
Both wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and cornerback Justin Rogers (foot) have once again been ruled out.
Taking Jackson's place in the starting lineup last week was second-year Tulane product Ryan Grant, who recorded three receptions for 45 yards. He also hauled in a 35-yard pass, the Redskins' longest completion of the day.
With Rogers dealing with the same injury last week, and Chris Culliver serving a one-game suspension, the Redskins brought in veteran free agent Will Blackmon while also using rookie Kyshoen Jarrett as the nickel corner, too.
Morgan Moses (knee), DeAngelo Hall (rib), Terrance Knighton (rib), Shawn Lauvao (calf), and Kory Lichtensteiger (finger) are all probable, with full participation throughout the week's practices outside of Moses being limited on Monday.
All five played in Sunday's victory, with Moses, Lauvao and Lichtensteiger paving the way for a big day for Matt Jones and Alfred Morris.
Having a short week certainly didn't help the Giants, eiither, who have already ruled wide receiver Victor Cruz (calf), tight end Jerome Cunningham (knee), defensive end Markus Kuhn (knee), defensive end Owa Odighizuwa (foot) and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (concussion) as out.
First-round pick Ereck Flowers (ankle) is listed as doubtful. The rookie appeared in both of the Giants' first two games, fighting through the pain of the injury, but left Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons and did not return.
Linebacker Jon Beason (knee) is listed as probable, meaning he could make his season debut tomorrow night.
