Week 13: Redskins (5-7) vs. Buccaneers (7-5)

The Redskins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 12 at FedExField. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET.

FedExField is a natural grass surface. The stadium seats 91,704.

This season, the Redskins are 2-4 in home games, while the Buccaneers -- regarded as one of the surprise teams in the NFL this season -- are 4-2 on the road.

The Redskins, in third place in the NFC East, are coming off a 31-7 loss to the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium last Sunday. The Buccaneeers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 28-24 in a divisional showdown at Raymond James Stadium.

Three of the Redskins' wins this season have come against teams with an 8-4 record or better.

The Redskins-Buccaneers game will be televised on FOX. Kenny Albert handles the play-by-play with color commentary from Daryl Johnston. Tony Siragusa serves as the sideline reporter.

On radio, the game will be broadcast locally on the Redskins Radio Network. Larry Michael calls the play-by-play with former Redskins and Hall of Famers Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff adding color commentary. Former Redskin Rick 'Doc' Walker reports from the sidelines.

Compass Media Networks will carry the game nationally with Chris Carrino and Brian Baldinger in the booth.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

OFFENSE Pos. Redskins Buccaneers WR 89 Santana Moss 19 Mike Williams LT 71 Trent Williams 70 Donald Penn LG 78 K. Lichtensteiger 62 Ted Larsen C 63 Will Montgomery 76 Jeremy Zuttah RG 75 Artis Hicks 73 Derek Hardman RT 77 Jammal Brown 65 Jeremy Trueblood TE 47 Chris Cooley 88 John Gilmore WR 13 Anthony Armstrong 17 Arrelious Benn QB 5 Donovan McNabb 5 Josh Freeman FB 45 Mike Sellers 34 Earnest Graham RB 35 Keiland Williams 27 LeGarrette Blount DEFENSE Pos. Redskins Buccaneers DE 94 Adam Carriker 96 Tim Crowder NT/DE 96 Ma'ake Kemoeatu 93 Gerald McCoy DE/DT 64 Kedric Golston 90 Roy Miller LB/DE 99 Andre Carter 91 Stylez G. White LB 59 London Fletcher 58 Quincy Black LB 52 Rocky McIntosh 51 Barrett Ruud LB 98 Brian Orakpo 54 Geno Hayes CB 23 DeAngelo Hall 31 E.J. Biggers CB 22 Carlos Rogers 20 Ronde Barber SS 37 Reed Doughty 26 Sean Jones FS 41 Kareem Moore 41 Corey Lynch SPECIAL TEAMS Pos. Redskins Buccaneers P 17 Hunter Smith 1 Robert Malone K 4 Graham Gano 10 Connor Barth H 17 Hunter Smith 1 Robert Malone LS 57 Nick Sundberg 48 Andrew Economos KOR 16 Brandon Banks 81 Michael Spurlock PR 16 Brandon Banks 81 Michael Spurlock

SERIES HISTORY

The Redskins and Buccaneers have met 16 times in regular season play since Tampa Bay entered the league as an expansion team in 1976.

The series is tied at 8-8. The clubs also have an even record of 1-1 in postseason play.

Sunday's game is the eighth matchup between the two clubs since 2003.

The last time the two clubs met was on Oct. 4, 2009 at FedExField. The Redskins won 16-13, coming back from an early deficit to score all their points in the third quarter and hold on for the win.

Jason Campbell threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Chris Cooley and a 59-yard touchdown pass to Santana Moss, but he also threw three interceptions. London Fletcher, Brian Orakpo and Justin Tryon recorded sacks.

On Jan. 7, 2006, the Redskins defeated the Bucs 17-10 in a Wild Card matchup at Raymond James Stadium. Clinton Portis had a 6-yard touchdown run and Sean Taylor returned a fumble 51 yards for another score. LaVar Arrington and Marcus Washington recorded interceptions in the Redskins' win.

On Jan. 15, 2000, the Buccaneers came back to beat the Redskins 14-13 in a NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. Brian Mitchell had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but the Redskins managed just 157 total yards of offense and the Bucs scored in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

TALE OF THE TAPE

REDSKINS 2010 RANKINGS Offense Rank Yards/Game Total Offense 20 333.2 Rushing Offense 28 89.3 Passing Offense 9 243.8 Defense Rank Yards/Game Total Defense 31 397.3 Rushing Defense 28 137.0 Passing Defense 29 260.3 </tbody> BUCCANEERS 2010 RANKINGS Offense Rank Yards/Game Total Offense 23 319.8 Rushing Offense 11 119.2 Passing Offense 24 200.7 Defense Rank Yards/Game Total Defense 15 334.3 Rushing Defense 26 128.5 Passing Defense 7 205.8 </tbody>

FAMILIAR FACES ON THE BUCCANEERS

Tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts was a coaching intern with the Redskins in 2000.

Wide receivers coach Eric Yarber played wide receiver for the Redskins from 1986-87.

REDSKINS-BUCCANEERS NEWS & NOTES

-- Moss Is Moving Up

Very quietly, Santana Moss is moving his way up the list of all-time Redskins receivers.

Moss has 413 career catches as a Redskin -- including a team-best 64 receptions this year -- and he needs to record two catches to move past Ricky Sanders for fifth place in franchise history.

He could also move past Jerry Smith for fourth place in franchise history this season. Smith finished his career with 421 receptions.

Moss also needs 26 receiving yards to move past Sanders for fifth place in franchise history. Sanders finished with 5,854 career receiving yards.

In terms of NFL marks, Moss has 564 career receptions which is the 77th most in league history. With eight catches, he would jump past Ed McCaffrey (565), Roger Craig (566), Lionel Taylor (567), Mark Carrier (569) and Ernest Givens (571) for 72nd in league history.

Moss also needs one more touchdown catch to become the 101st player in NFL history to record 50 career touchdown grabs.

-- Redskins Suspend Haynesworth

The Redskins have suspended defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth without pay for the team's next four games for conduct detrimental to the club.

Haynesworth was notified of the club's decision this morning by general manager Bruce Allen at Redskin Park.

Redskins' head coach Mike Shanahan issued the following statement:

"Despite the club's numerous attempts to persuade Albert Haynesworth to abide by the terms of his contract, he has repeatedly refused to cooperate with our coaching staff in a variety of ways over an extended period of time. Among other things, he has consistently indicated to our defensive coaches that he refuses to play in our base defense or on first-down or second-down nickel situations. He has also refused to follow the instructions of our coaches both during weekly practices and during actual games as well.

"Yesterday, when Albert was at Redskin Park, he told our General Manager Bruce Allen that he [Haynesworth] would no longer speak with me. Although suspending any player is not a decision that a head coach enters into lightly, I believe the situation has reached the point where the club clearly has no alternative."

-- A New And Improved FedExField

The Redskins have announced new improvements to FedExField for the 2010 season.

Among the improvements to the facility include the installation of new HD video boards, a complete replacement of the stadium's video control room, a new text message traffic alert system, installation of the locker of the late Sean Taylor for viewing on the club level, and club level party decks.

"Everything we are doing is focused on continuing to improve the gameday experience for fans at FedExField," Redskins chief 0perating officer David P. Donovan said. "We believe fans will really feel the impact of these improvements."

The HD video boards are accompanied by eight new digital ribbon boards to provide fans with out-of-town scores, statistics and more, all monitored and operated from a state-of-the-art control room located on the Owner's Club Level.

The improvements allow for simultaneous multi-angle game highlights and replays, game graphics and other high definition content.

"When the stadium was first built, high definition didn't exist at the time in this capacity," Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder said. "So we said, 'Hey, this is a real opportunity,' so we upgraded it...It's important that we keep up with the quality of entertainment. This is really state of the art."

-- Traffic Alerts Via Text Messaging

For the 2010 season, the Redskins are providing traffic alerts via text message, giving fans access to regular updates on the best routes to use to get to FedExField on gameday.

The service provides information on gameday bottlenecks to avoid up until kickoff, as well as announcements on any post-game traffic issues that arise to help fans get to and from the stadium for every home game.

Redskins staff monitor traffic on the Beltway, Landover Road, Arena Drive and Central Avenue to provide up-to-the-minute updates. Fans can opt-in to these alerts by completing the signup form at www.redskins.com/trafficalerts .

The Redskins also have updated route guidance to the stadium to give fans alternatives to Beltway exits 15, 16 and 17, including turn-by-turn guidance so fans from Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia can enter the stadium grounds from the west on either Landover Road or Central Avenue. This information and more can be found online at www.redskins.com/parking .

-- First-Year Redskins Head Coaches

Entering Sunday's game vs. Tennessee, Mike Shanahan is 5-7 in his first season as Redskins head coach.

Looking back at Redskins head coaches in their first season, five have gone on to have winning seasons (excluding Dick Todd, who was 5-4 in taking over three games into the 1951 season.)

Twelve first-year head coaches suffered losing campaigns, including Joe Gibbs's return in 2004. Additionally Herman Ball coached the final seven games in 1949 and finished 1-4, while Terry Robiskie finished 1-2 while coaching the last three games of 2000.

Eight first-year head coaches ended their seasons with a .500 record, including Jim Zorn in 2008.

-- How the Redskins' Roster Was Built

The Redskins have 15 players on the roster that the team drafted, including 2010 first-round pick Trent Williams and 2009 supplemental draft pick Jeremy Jarmon.

Mike Sellers is the longest-tenured Redskins. He had a stint with the Redskins in 1998-2000 and rejoined the team in 2004.

Washington has used unrestricted free agency to acquire 28 players, including Casey Rabach in 2005, Andre Carter in 2006, London Fletcher in 2007, DeAngelo Hall in 2008, Albert Haynesworth in 2009 and Ma'ake Kemoeatu in 2010.

Five Redskins players were acquired as undrafted rookie free agents. This group includes offensive linemen Stephon Heyer and cornerback Byron Westbrook, both local products.

The team has five players on the roster acquired via trade: Santana Moss, Donovan McNabb, Adam Carriker, Jammal Brown and John Beck.

-- First Look At Freeman

A year ago, Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris did not think his rookie quarterback Josh Freeman -- the 17th overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft -- was ready for NFL action just yet.

So in Week 4 against the Redskins, he started Josh Johnson, then a first-year quarterback. Johnson made his NFL debut and threw for just 100 yards against the Redskins.

Freeman has taken the reins of the Bucs' quarterback position this year.

Freeman, who played with Redskins kick returner Brandon Banks at Kansas State, has completed 213-of-365 passes for 2,442 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. His QB rating is 86.4.

He also has good mobility for a quarterback. He has 291 rushing yards on the season.

-- Grimm's Son

Buccaneers free safety Cody Grimm, the son of Redskins great and 2010 Hall of Fame inductee Russ Grimm, was a rookie starter season.

His season came to an end in Week 11 when he suffered an ankle injury.

Grimm finished his rookie campaign with 9-of-11 starts, 53 tackles, two interceptions -- one of which he returned for a touchdown -- and one forced fumble.

Grimm grew up in Fairfax, Va., attended Oakton High School in Vienna, Va., and went to college at Virginia Tech.

He played alongside Redskins offensive lineman Will Montgomery and safety Macho Harris at Virginia Tech.

-- Redskins' Strength of Schedule

The Redskins have the NFL's eighth toughest schedule in 2010, according to the NFL.

The Redskins' opponents this season produced a 134-122 record last year, a .523 winning percentage.

The Houston Texans (.547), Tennessee Titans (.547), Dallas Cowboys (.543), Cincinnati Bengals (.539), Jacksonville Jaguars (.535), New England Patriots (.531) and New York Giants (.527) have tougher schedules.

The Redskins play 11 games against teams who finished .500 or better in 2009. They play seven games against 2009 playoff opponents.

-- McNabb And Big Plays

The Redskins' offense has shown a propensity for big plays this season.

Donovan McNabb has an NFL-best eight pass completions of 50 yards or longer. He also has 11 pass completions of 40 yards or longer, the second-highest total in the league.

Despite being sacked 35 times, the second-highest total in the league, the six-time Pro Bowler is sixth in the NFL with 3,149 passing yards.

He is on pace for 4,199 passing yards this season, which would be the first 4,000-yard passing season of his career. He could set the Redskins' single-season record of 4,109 passing yards by Jay Schroeder in 1986.

-- Going Overtime

The Redskins have played three overtime contests this season and they have a record of 2-1.

If the Redskins play a fourth overtime game this season, it would be a franchise first.

In Week 2, the Redskins lost to the Houston Texans 30-27 in overtime at FedExField. Three weeks later, they defeated the Green Bay Packers 16-13 in overtime at FedExField.

In Week 11 at Tennessee, the Redskins defeated the Titans 19-16 in overtime at LP Field in Nashville.

-- Shanahan's Moving Up

With the Redskins' Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans, Mike Shanahan recorded his 159th career win (regular season and postseason) as a head coach.

Shanahan's career record is 159-110, a .591 winning percentage. That win total is 16th best among all-time NFL head coaches.

He needs three wins to surpass Bill Cowher, who has a 161-99-1 career record.

Among active head coaches, Shanahan's 159-110 record is second only to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who has a 172-99 record.

-- What's Next?

It's Dallas Week. And it's the Redskins' first time playing against new Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who replaced Wade Phillips in Week 10.

The Redskins travel to Cowboys Stadium in North Texas to take on the Cowboys in an NFC East matchup on Dec. 19. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET.