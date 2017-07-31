Wise And Willing To Learn, DeAngelo Hall And Joshua Holsey Sticking Together

Hall, still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered at the beginning of last season, is eager to get on the field, but has remained on the sideline under coaches' orders. And it's there where he's still making an impact, observing Holsey and a handful of rookies and younger defensive backs, taking them aside for quick discussions between plays, circling numbers and calling out positions.

"It's really just trying to give them a little bit of my knowledge and you know, it's a back and forth," Hall made sure to say. "It's not a one-sided conversation. It's me asking him what he saw and what he's thinking, me telling him what I probably would have done in that situation, and us kind of coming up with a plan to put him in a position to make a play."

These kinds of "healthy discussions" as Hall calls them happen often at training campS across the NFL, when the 90-man roster is full of players just out of college looking to grasp as much pertinent information as possible in a limited amount of time. But Hall is in a rare position, entering his 14th NFL season, himself still grasping for knowledge as he continues what has been a bumpy, injury-filled transition to safety, which started two years ago.

"I think he's been a great mentor to that room," head coach Jay Gruden said. "He's a calming influence to those guys and he's still learning also, but he also uses his expertise, his knowledge and veteran leadership that he's learned over the years to help the younger guys out. He wants to get back on the field today, really. He's excited, but we also have to be safe and be smart with him. He's coming off that injury. But he's been a great influence on those guys. He works hard, he's in the meetings, and he's preparing like he's going to play, which is good. We'll probably need him eventually."