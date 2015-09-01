2015 Game Information: Redskins-Jaguars

Rookie quarterback Blake Bortles led the Jaguars in passing last season, completing 280-of-475 passes for 2,908 yards with 11 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Bortles started the final 14 regular season contests for the Jaguars.

Running back Denard Robinson led Jacksonville with 135 carries for 582 yards (4.3 avg) with four rushing touchdowns in 13 games last year. Running back Toby Gerhart also contributed 101 carries for 326 yards (3.2 avg) with two rushing touchdowns in his first year with the team.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns led the Jaguars with 677 receiving yards on 51 receptions (13.3 avg) and six receiving touchdowns. Fellow wide receiver Cecil Shorts posted a team-high 53 receptions, gaining 557 yards (10.5 avg) and adding one receiving touchdown.

Last year, safety Johnathan Cyprien led the Jaguars with 111 tackles (77 solo). Defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks was the leading pass rusher for Jacksonville with 8.5 sacks. Defensive end Chris Clemons also contributed 8.0 sacks in his first season with the team. Linebacker J.T. Thomas, now a member of the New York Giants, recorded a team-high two interceptions for Jacksonville in 2014.

Kicker Josh Scobee handled field goal duties for Jacksonville in 2014 and finished the campaign having converted 20-of-26 field goal attempts. Last year, punter Bryan Anger averaged 47.5 yards on 94 punts.

Running back Jordan Todman, who departed the Jaguars for Carolina this offseason, was the team's primary kick returner in 2014, returning 38 kickoffs for 972 yards (25.6 avg). Former Jaguars wide receiver Ace Sanders, now a free agent, handled punt returns for the team, returning 32 punts for 227 yards (7.1 avg).

PRESEASON SERIES

Thursday's preseason game between the Redskins and the Jaguars will be the fifth preseason meeting between the two franchises, dating back to the teams' first preseason meeting in 2003.

The Redskins will be seeking their first all-time preseason victory against the Jaguars. The game represents the Jaguars' first preseason trip to FexExField since 2008. Included below is a list of the preseason games contested between the two franchises:

8/28/2003 at Jacksonville 17-15 L

8/30/2007 at Jacksonville 31-14 L

8/28/2008 vs. Jacksonville 24-3 L

9/3/2009 at Jacksonville 24-17 L

The Redskins lead the all-time regular season series, 5-1. In the teams' last regular season meeting, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan tied a Redskins record by recording four sacks in a 41-10 win in 2014:

9/28/1997 vs. Jacksonville 24-12 W

10/22/2000 at Jacksonville 35-16 W

11/10/2002 at Jacksonville 26-7 L

10/1/2006 vs. Jacksonville 36-30 (OT) W

12/26/2010 at Jacksonville 20-17 (OT) W

9/14/2014 vs. Jacksonville 41-10 W