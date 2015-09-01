2015 Game Information: Redskins-Jaguars

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Saturday's Redskins-Jaguars 2015 Preseason Week 4 matchup at FedExField.
PRESEASON WEEK 4
WASHINGTON REDSKINS (3-0) vs. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-2)
Thursday, Sept. 3 – 7:30 p.m. ET
FedExField (82,000) – Landover, Md.
The Washington Redskins will conclude their 2015 preseason slate on Thursday when the team hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedExField. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's contest will provide another showcase for the Redskins' run defense. Through three preseason contests, Washington has allowed only 146 total rushing yards. As of the conclusion of Saturday evening's games, the Redskins' 48.7 yards-allowed-per-game average ranked first in the NFL this preseason.
The Redskins entered Sunday morning as the only team in the NFL to rank in the Top 5 in total offense (No. 4, 368.3 yards per game) and total defense (No. 1, 213.7 yards allowed per game) this preseason. Through three games, the Redskins have outgained their preseason opponents by an average of 154.7 yards per game, the league's top margin as of Saturday evening.
A win on Thursday would give Washington its second undefeated preseason in the last three years. The Redskins have won 14 of their last 16 preseason contests and have earned victories in each of their last four preseason finales dating back to 2011.
SERIES HISTORY– Redskins lead regualr season series, 5-1
– Jaguars lead preseason series, 4-0
– Last preseason meeting: Sept. 3, 2009 (24-17, JAX)
– Last regular season meeting: Sept 14, 2014 (41-10 WAS)
TELEVISION: NBC-4/Comcast SportsNet
– Kenny Albert (play-by-play)
– Joe Theismann (color)
– Clinton Portis (sidelines)
RADIO: Redskins Radio Network
– Larry Michael (play-by-play)
– Sonny Jurgensen (color)
– Chris Cooley (analysis)
– Rick "Doc" Walker (sidelines)
THE OPPONENT
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a 2014 campaign in which the team finished third in the AFC South with a 3-13 record. This season will be the team's third under head coach Gus Bradley.
Rookie quarterback Blake Bortles led the Jaguars in passing last season, completing 280-of-475 passes for 2,908 yards with 11 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Bortles started the final 14 regular season contests for the Jaguars.
Running back Denard Robinson led Jacksonville with 135 carries for 582 yards (4.3 avg) with four rushing touchdowns in 13 games last year. Running back Toby Gerhart also contributed 101 carries for 326 yards (3.2 avg) with two rushing touchdowns in his first year with the team.
Wide receiver Allen Hurns led the Jaguars with 677 receiving yards on 51 receptions (13.3 avg) and six receiving touchdowns. Fellow wide receiver Cecil Shorts posted a team-high 53 receptions, gaining 557 yards (10.5 avg) and adding one receiving touchdown.
Last year, safety Johnathan Cyprien led the Jaguars with 111 tackles (77 solo). Defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks was the leading pass rusher for Jacksonville with 8.5 sacks. Defensive end Chris Clemons also contributed 8.0 sacks in his first season with the team. Linebacker J.T. Thomas, now a member of the New York Giants, recorded a team-high two interceptions for Jacksonville in 2014.
Kicker Josh Scobee handled field goal duties for Jacksonville in 2014 and finished the campaign having converted 20-of-26 field goal attempts. Last year, punter Bryan Anger averaged 47.5 yards on 94 punts.
Running back Jordan Todman, who departed the Jaguars for Carolina this offseason, was the team's primary kick returner in 2014, returning 38 kickoffs for 972 yards (25.6 avg). Former Jaguars wide receiver Ace Sanders, now a free agent, handled punt returns for the team, returning 32 punts for 227 yards (7.1 avg).
PRESEASON SERIES
Thursday's preseason game between the Redskins and the Jaguars will be the fifth preseason meeting between the two franchises, dating back to the teams' first preseason meeting in 2003.
The Redskins will be seeking their first all-time preseason victory against the Jaguars. The game represents the Jaguars' first preseason trip to FexExField since 2008. Included below is a list of the preseason games contested between the two franchises:
- 8/28/2003 at Jacksonville 17-15 L
- 8/30/2007 at Jacksonville 31-14 L
- 8/28/2008 vs. Jacksonville 24-3 L
- 9/3/2009 at Jacksonville 24-17 L
The Redskins lead the all-time regular season series, 5-1. In the teams' last regular season meeting, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan tied a Redskins record by recording four sacks in a 41-10 win in 2014:
- 9/28/1997 vs. Jacksonville 24-12 W
- 10/22/2000 at Jacksonville 35-16 W
- 11/10/2002 at Jacksonville 26-7 L
- 10/1/2006 vs. Jacksonville 36-30 (OT) W
- 12/26/2010 at Jacksonville 20-17 (OT) W
- 9/14/2014 vs. Jacksonville 41-10 W
NOTES FROM LAST GAME
- The Washington Redskins scored 31 unanswered points en route to a 31-13 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in front of an announced crowd of 70,932 people at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday.
- Quarterback Kirk Cousins started the game and completed 20-of-27 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and a passer rating of 90.0. Cousins' 20 completions were a preseason career high.
- Quarterback Colt McCoy entered in relief and completed 10-of-12 passes for 95 yards with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 139.2.
- Wide receiver Rashad Ross led the Redskins with six receptions for 56 yards with two touchdowns. Ross leads the Redskins with three touchdown receptions this preseason.
- Excluding a one-play series to end the first half, The Redskins scored touchdowns on four straight possessions across the second and third quarters.
- Rookie wide receiver Jamison Crowder made his NFL preseason debut and recorded his first career preseason touchdown, catching a Cousins pass that was deflected by Andre Roberts for a 22-yard score. The touchdown was the culmination of an eight-play, 64-yard drive.
- On the following possession, Cousins engineered a nine-play, 68-yard drive that culminated with a one-yard touchdown run by Chris Thompson. Cousins completed 7-of-7 passes for 67 yards on the drive, including three passes to Ryan Grant for 44 yards.
- The rushing touchdown was the first of Thompson's preseason career.
- Cousins recorded a three-yard reception on a batted pass in the second quarter. The last time a Redskins quarterback completed a pass to himself in regular season play came on Oct. 27, 2002 (Shane Matthews vs. Indianapolis).
- At the end of the first half, the Redskins recorded a goal line stand after facing a first-and-goal for Baltimore from the Washington 2-yard line. On fourth down, defensive lineman Chris Baker forced a fumble to complete the stop.
- On the first drive of the second half, McCoy led the Redskins on an 11-play, 70-yard drive that resulted in a five-yard receiving touchdown by Ross.
- Ross added another touchdown later in the third quarter, scoring on a nine-yard pass from McCoy.
- Washington's first nine scoring drives this preseason came on drives of eight plays or more. The Redskins scored on drives of eight, nine and 11 plays in their preseason debut at Cleveland and scored on drives of 10, eight and 14 plays vs. Jacksonville. The Redskins first three scoring drives at Baltimore lasted eight plays or more until their four-play touchdown drive in the third quarter.
- Linebacker Jackson Jeffcoat recorded an interception of Ravens quarterback Matt Schaub in the third quarter. The interception was the Redskins' second of the preseason.
- Jeffcoat added a sack and forced fumble on Schaub later in the quarter. Jeffcoat has recorded a sack in each of Washington's three games this preseason.
- Safety Kyshoen Jarrett recorded his first career preseason interception in the second half, picking off Ravens quarterback Bryn Renner.
- Tackle Tom Compton started the game for Washington as an eligible tackle.
- The Redskins held the Ravens to 55 rushing yards on 25 carries. Washington has allowed only 146 total rushing yards through three preseason contests.
- The Redskins held the Ravens without a sack.
REDSKINS-JAGUARS CONNECTIONS
Former Redskins on Jaguars:
- Tight Ends/Assistant Special Teams Coach Ron Middleton (1988, TE; 1990-93, TE)
- Defensive Backs Coach DeWayne Walker (2004-05)
- Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Mike Rutenberg (2003, Player Personnel Intern; 2004-05, Assistant to the Head Coach)
- DE Chris Clemons (2003, 2004-05)
- CB Peyton Thompson (2013 Practice Squad)
Former Jaguars on Redskins:
- Running Backs Coach Randy Jordan (RB, 1995-97)
- Defensive Backs Coach Perry Fewell (1998-2002)
- NT Terrance Knighton (2009-12)
- TE D.J. Williams (2013)
Jaguars from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:
- Assistant Offensive Line Coach Todd Washington (Onley, Va.)
- WR Arrelious Benn (IR) (Washington, D.C.)
- OL Luke Bowanko (Clifton, Va.)
- DL Andre Branch (Richmond, Va.)
- LB LaRoy Reynolds (Norfolk, Va.)
Redskins from Florida:
- Head Coach Jay Gruden (Tampa Bay)
- Special Projects/Asst. Special Teams Coach Bret Munsey (Winter Park)
- WR/CB Quinton Dunbar (Miami)
- WR Pierre Garcon (Greenacres)
- LB Alonzo Highsmith (Brooksville)
- DE Ricky Jean-Francois (Miami)
- RB Matt Jones (Seffner)
- RB Alfred Morris (Pensacola)
- LB Terrance Plummer (Orange Park)
- C Austin Reiter (Bradenton)
- RB Chris Thompson (Greenville)
Jaguars who went to college in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:
- OL Luke Bowanko (Virginia)
- OL Austin Pasztor (Virginia)
- LB LaRoy Reynolds (Virginia)
- OL Josh Wells (JMU)
Redskins who went to college in Florida:
- Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard (Florida)
- RB Mack Brown (Florida)
- RB Matt Jones (Florida)
- RB Alfred Morris (Florida Atlantic)
- LB Terrance Plummer (Central Florida)
- TE Jordan Reed (Florida)
- C Austin Reiter (South Florida)
- RB Chris Thompson (Florida State)
Notable Pro Connections:
- Head Coach Jay Gruden and Jaguars Head Coach Gus Bradley worked together in Tampa Bay from 2006-08. Gruden served as an Offensive Assistant while Bradley served as the Linebackers Coach (2007-08) after being their Defensive Quality Control Coach in 2006. Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson also worked with Gruden and Bradley in 2008.
- Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Mike Clark and Jaguars Head Coach Gus Bradley worked together in Seattle in 2009. Clark served as Strength and Conditioning Coach while Bradley served as Defensive Coordinator.
- Offensive Quality Control Coach Dave Ragone was coached by Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson in St. Louis in 2006. Ragone played quarterback while Olson held the same position in St. Louis.
- Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard and Jaguars Assistant Head Coach, Offense/Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone worked together in Buffalo in 2013. Hilliard served in the same capacity while Marrone served as Head Coach.
- Defensive Backs Coach Perry Fewell and Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Bob Babich worked together in St. Louis in 2003. Fewell served in the same capacity while Babich served as Linebackers Coach. They also worked together within the same roles in Chicago in 2005.
NT Terrance Knighton, S Duke Ihenacho, Jaguars TE Julius Thomas and Jaguars OL Zane Beadles played together in Denver in 2013. * DE Ricky Jean Francois and Jaguars S Sergio Brown played together in Indianapolis from 2013-14. * S Jeron Johnson and Jaguars DE Chris Clemons played together in Seattle from 2011-13. * WR DeSean Jackson and Jaguars DE Chris Clemons played together in Philadelphia from 2008-09. Jackson, TE Derek Carrier and Jaguars TE Clay Harbor played together in Philadelphia in 2012. * DL Chris Baker, Jaguars T Jermey Parnell, Jaguars DL Jared Odrick, and Jaguars QB Chad Henne played together in Miami in 2010. * DB Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith and Jaguars DT Ziggy Hood played together in Pittsburgh from 2010-13. * TE D.J. Williams and Jaguars CB Davon House played together in Green Bay from 2011-13. * DE Jason Hatcher, K Kai Forbath and Jaguars T Jermey Parnell played together in Dallas in 2011. * CB Chris Culliver, QB Colt McCoy, TE Derek Carrier and Jaguars LB Dan Skuta played together in San Francisco in 2013.
Notable College Connections:
- Defensive Backs Coach Perry Fewell and Jaguars Special Teams Coordinator Mike Mallory worked together at Kent State from 1988-90. Fewell served as the Wide Receivers Coach.
- WR DeSean Jackson, LS Nick Sundberg and Jaguars DE Tyson Alualu played together at California from 2006-07. Sundberg and Jaguars P Bryan Anger played together at California in 2008.
- WR Evan Spencer and Jaguars DT Michael Bennett played together at Ohio State from 2011-14.
- LB Terrance Plummer, Jaguars QB Blake Bortles and Jaguars RB Storm Johnson played together at Central Florida from 2012-13.
- T Morgan Moses, CB DreQuan Hoskey, Jaguars C Luke Bowanko and Jaguars LB LaRoy Reynolds played together at Virginia from 2010-12.
- CB Bashaud Breeland and Jaguars DE Andre Branch played together at Clemson from 2009-11. DE Corey Crawford and Jaguars G Tyler Shatley also played together at Clemson from 2011-13.
- DE Kedric Golston and Jaguars DE Chris Clemons played together at Georgia in 2002.
- CB Deshazor Everett and Jaguars T Luke Joeckel played together at Texas A&M from 2011-12.
- QB Colt McCoy and Jaguars DL Roy Miller played together at Texas from 2006-08. LB Keenan Robinson also played with Miller at Texas in 2008.
- DL Chris Baker, Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny and Jaguars DE Jared Odrick played together at Penn State in 2006. Baker also played with Jaguars C Stefen Wisniewski at Penn State in 2007.
- DL Jerrell Powe and Jaguars OL Jermey Parnell played together at Mississippi in 2009.
- LB Alonzo Highsmith, LB Martrell Spaight, DL Robert Thomas and Jaguars DE Chris Smith played together at Arkansas from 2011-12. TE D.J. Williams also played with Smith at Arkansas in 2010.
- RB Chris Thompson, Jaguars LB Telvin Smith and Jaguars WR Rashad Greene played together at Florida State from 2011-12.
- G Arie Kouandjio and RB T.J. Yeldon played together at Alabama from 2012-14.
