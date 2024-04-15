Washington Commanders name Dave Gardi Senior Vice President of Football Initiatives

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today they have named Dave Gardi as the team's senior vice president of football initiatives.

Gardi joins the Commanders after working at the NFL League Office for 21 years. He held the role of senior vice president of football operations for 10 years. Prior to his role as senior vice president of football operations, he served as the League's vice president of labor relations and football administration. Gardi started at the League Office as counsel in 2003.

Gardi will handle a number of in-game management duties and will support the coaching staff and front office on compliance with League protocols, officiating trends and health and safety guidelines.

"I'm excited to welcome Dave Gardi to the Washington Commanders," said General Manager Adam Peters. "Dave has been one of the most highly regarded executives at the NFL League Office and is someone with an immense knowledge of the game. He will be an invaluable resource to our front office as we continue to usher in a new era of Washington Commanders football. It's my pleasure to welcome Dave and his family to the DMV."

As the NFL's Senior Vice President of Football Operations, Gardi played a pivotal role in the development of policies and procedures that helped control the competitive balance and integrity of the game. He also helped oversee all of the League's rules administration on game day.

"Dave Gardi is one of the brightest minds in our league when it comes to football operations," said Head Coach Dan Quinn. "He will be an incredible resource to the coaching staff as we prepare and plan for game days. Dave brings a unique perspective to our organization after working with the League Office for two decades. His addition makes our organization better across the board. I am thrilled to welcome Dave and his family to the DMV."

Prior to his role with the football operations department at the NFL League Office, Gardi advised clubs on matters related to the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, including players contracts, salary cap, club discipline, League policies, and workers compensation.

A Sayville, N.Y. native, Gardi played quarterback for four years at Brown. He earned a BA in political science while at Brown. Gardi also earned a Doctor of Law degree from Hofstra University. While earning his law degree at Hofstra, Gardi assisted his father, Joe Gardi who was the head coach of the Hofstra football program.