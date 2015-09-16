2015 Game Information: Redskins-Rams

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Sunday's Redskins-Rams 2015 Week 2 matchup at FedExField.
REGULAR SEASON WEEK 2WASHINGTON REDSKINS (0-1) vs. ST. LOUIS RAMS (1-0)Sunday, Sept. 20 – 1 p.m. ET
FedExField (82,000) – Landover, Md.
The Washington Redskins will host their second straight home game to open the 2015 season on Sunday as they welcome the St. Louis Rams to FedExField in Week 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Throughout the offseason, Redskins coaches and executives stressed their desire to create a physical brand of football centered on the team's running game. That identity was on full display in the season opener as the Redskins ran the ball 37 times, second-most in the NFL that week, and recorded 161 rushing yards. Running back Alfred Morris powered the attack with 121 yards, his 12th career 100-yard rushing game.
The effectiveness of the running game helped the Redskins possess the ball for 37:54, the second-longest of any NFL team in Week 1. If the Redskins post another 37-plus-minute time of possession in Week 2, it would mark the first time since Weeks 2-3 of the 1992 season that Washington had posted consecutive games with a time of possession exceeding 37 minutes.
SERIES HISTORY— Redskins lead overall series, 24-13-1
— Redskins lead regular season series, 22-11-1
— Last Meeting: Dec. 7, 2014 (24-0 STL)
TELEVISION:FOX* *
— Dick Stockton (play-by-play)
— David Diehl (color)
— Kristina Pink (sidelines)
RADIO:Redskins Radio Network* *— Larry Michael (play-by-play)
— Sonny Jurgensen (color)
— Chris Cooley (analysis)
— Rick "Doc" Walker (sidelines)
THE OPPONENTThe St. Louis Rams enter Week 2 after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 34-31, in overtime last week. Last year, the Rams finished fourth in the NFC West with a 6-10 record.
Last week, quarterback Nick Foles made his Rams debut, completing 18-of-27 passes for 297 yards with one touchdown. He started eight games last year with the Philadelphia Eagles and completed 186-of-311 passes for 2,163 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Running back Tre Mason led St. Louis in rushing as a rookie last year. Mason ran for 765 yards on 179 rushes (4.3 avg.) with four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
Wide receiver Kenny Britt led the Rams in receiving yardage in 2014 in his first year with the team. The veteran wide receiver caught a career-high 48 catches for a team-high 748 yards (15.6 avg.) with three touchdowns. Tight end Jared Cook was the team's leading receiver with a team-high 52 catches for 634 yards (12.2 avg.) and three touchdowns.
Linebacker Alec Ogletree was the Rams' leading tackler in 2014 for the second consecutive season, recording 111 tackles (84 solo). Defensive end Robert Quinn was selected to his second Pro Bowl after leading St. Louis with 10.5 sacks. Rookie defensive tackle Aaron Donald also earned a Pro Bowl berth after totaling 9.0 sacks. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson led the Rams defense with three interceptions.
Greg Zuerlein handles kicking duties for St. Louis and converted 24-of-30 field goals last season. Johnny Hekker was the team's primary punter during the 2014 campaign and has returned for his fourth season with the team in 2015.
Running back Benny Cunningham was the team's leading kickoff returner with 963 yards on 35 returns (27.5 avg.) in 2014. Wide receiver Tavon Austin handled punt return duties and totaled 391 yards on 35 returns (11.2 avg.). Austin returned two punts for 85 yards against Seattle in Week 1, including a 75-yard return touchdown, the third return touchdown of his career.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK- The Redskins and Rams meeting for the ninth time in the last 11 seasons.
- The Redskins opening a season with two consecutive home games for the first time since 2011 (vs. NYG, vs. ARI).
- The Redskins improving to 25-13-1 all-time against the Rams including postseason play, dating back to the Redskins' 16-7 win against the Cleveland Rams during Washington's 1937 championship season.
- The Redskins possessing the ball for 37 minutes or more in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 2-3 of the 1992 season. The Redskins held the ball for 37:54 against Miami last week.
- The Redskins recording 150 rushing yards in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 10-11 of the 2013 season.
- The Redskins opening a season with consecutive 150-yard rushing performances for the third time since 1950 (1952 and 2012).
- The Redskins holding the Rams to 17 or fewer points to mark the first time since 2007 that Washington has opened a season with consecutive games of 17 or fewer points allowed.
- The Redskins allowing one or fewer sacks to post consecutive games with one of fewer sacks allowed for the first time since Weeks 15-16 of the 2013 season.
- Cornerback DeAngelo Hall intercepting a pass to give him 24 interceptions as a member of the Redskins, which would tie him with Ken Houston for ninth-most in team history.
- Hall (43) picking off two passes to join Charles Woodson (60) as the only active players to reach 45 career interceptions.
- Hall returning a fumble for a touchdown to tie Jessie Tuggle for the second-most in NFL history (five). Hall's four career fumble return touchdowns are currently tied for third in NFL history with Bill Thompson, Derrick Thomas, Keith Bulluck and Ronde Barber.
- Hall returning a fumble for a touchdown to become the first player in NFL history with five fumble returns for touchdowns and five interception returns for touchdowns.
- Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (21) recording a 50-plus-yard touchdown to tie Joey Galloway (22) for fifth-most total touchdowns of 50 yards or more in the NFL since the 1970 merger.
- Jackson improving upon his 30 career regular season receptions of 50 yards or more, the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2008.
- Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (38.5) recording 1.5 sacks to tie Brian Orakpo (40.0) for fifth-most sacks in team history.
- Kerrigan forcing a fumble to improve upon his 15 career forced fumbles, the most by a member of the Redskins since 1994.
- Running back Alfred Morris appearing in his 50th career regular season game. He has appeared in all 50 games consecutively, the longest active streak among NFC running backs.
- Morris maintaining the highest rushing average in team history (4.53).
- Morris (4,083) surpassing Terry Allen (4,086) for fifth-most career rushing yards in team history.
- Morris gaining 100 rushing yards to post consecutive 100-yard rushing performances for the first time since Weeks 9-10 of the 2013 season.
- Morris registering his 13th career 100-yard rushing game to pass Earnest Byner, George Rogers and Allen (12) for sole possession of fifth-most 100-yard rushing games in team history.
- Morris (28) scoring two rushing touchdowns to become the seventh player in Redskins history to record 30 career rushing touchdowns.
- Tight end Jordan Reed catching a touchdown pass to register touchdown receptions in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
- Linebacker Preston Smith forcing a fumble to become the second Redskins rookie linebacker in the last two years to record forced fumbles in consecutive games (Trent Murphy, Weeks 11-12 in 2014).
- Smith recording a sack to become the first Redskins rookie since Sterling Palmer (1993) to record a sack in each of his first two NFL games.
NOTES FROM LAST GAME- The Washington Redskins lost to the Miami Dolphins, 17-10, in front of an announced crowd of 76,512 people at FedExField on Sunday.
- The Redskins outgained the Dolphins, 349-256, including a 161-74 edge in rushing yards.
- The Redskins recorded 161 rushing yards on 37 attempts, both the second-highest totals of the Jay Gruden era (42 carries for 191 yards vs. Jacksonville on Sept. 14, 2014).
- The Redskins possessed the ball for 37:57, the team's longest time of possession since recording 39:01 of possession vs. Jacksonville last season.
- Running back Alfred Morris gained a game-high 121 rushing yards on 25 carries.
- Morris recorded his 12th career 100-yard rushing game, tying him with Earnest Byner, Terry Allen and George Rogers for fifth-most in franchise history.
- Morris became the sixth player in franchise history to reach 4,000 career rushing yards as a member of the Redskins, joining John Riggins, Clinton Portis, Larry Brown, Stephen Davis and Terry Allen.
- With the 122-yard effort, Morris (4,083) now sits three yards shy of Terry Allen (4,086) for fifth-most rushing yards in Redskins history.
- Morris played in his 49th consecutive regular season game, extending the longest active streak among NFC running backs.
- Quarterback Kirk Cousins started and completed 21-of-31 passes for 196 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
- Tight end Jordan Reed posted a team-high seven receptions for 63 yards with a touchdown.
- Wide receiver Pierre Garçon recorded a team-high 74 receiving yards on six receptions.
- The Redskins opened the scoring on a 12-play, 54-yard drive that culminated in a 45-yard field goal by kicker Kai Forbath. The Redskins have scored first in four consecutive season openers.
- The field goal was the 60th made field goal of Forbath's career, moving him into sole possession of fifth place in franchise history in that category.
- The Redskins scored their first touchdown of the season on a three-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Reed.
- The touchdown pass was the 19th passing touchdown of Cousins' career and the fourth receiving touchdown of Reed's career.
- The Redskins' first touchdown capped a 17-play drive, the team's first 17-play scoring drive since Oct. 21, 2012 against the New York Giants.
- Linebacker Preston Smith recorded his first career sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery on a single play in the third quarter.
- Defensive end Jason Hatcher recorded the team's first sack of the season, giving him 33.5 for his career.
- Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan split a sack with defensive lineman Chris Baker, pushing Kerrigan's sack career total to 38.5 putting him only 1.5 sacks shy of fifth place in team history.
- Running back Chris Thompson recorded a career-long 36-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.
- Washington recorded 25 first-half rushing attempts, their most since a 28-attempt first half at Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2013.
- Tight end Derek Carrier recorded his first reception as a member of the Redskins on a nine-yard pass from Cousins in the second quarter.
- Wide receiver DeSean Jackson recorded his 100th career regular season start.
- The game was the first of 19 games on the 2015 NFL schedule that represent Super Bowl rematches. Joe Theismann and Bob Griese served as honorary team captains for the Redskins and Dolphins, respectively.
- The game kicked off the Redskins' 84th season in franchise history and the franchise's 79th representing Washington, D.C.
- Including Washington's season opener at Houston last season, the opener against Miami represented the first time the Redskins had opened against AFC opponents in consecutive seasons since 1978-79 (at New England and vs. Houston).
- The Redskins are now 40-40-4 all-time in season openers, including a 24-22 record in openers since the 1970 merger.
- The Redskins remain 8-4 all-time in Week 1 games at FedExField.
- The game snapped a streak of seven consecutive games won by the home team in the Redskins/Dolphins series dating back to 1987.
- Seven Redskins rookies made their NFL debuts: guard Brandon Scherff, linebacker Preston Smith, running back Matt Jones, wide receiver Jamison Crowder, linebacker Martrell Spaight, safety Kyshoen Jarrett and linebacker Houston Bates.
REDSKINS-RAMS CONNECTIONSFormer Redskins on Rams:
- Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams (2004-07, Asst. Head Coach/Defense)
- Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson (2004, CB)
Former Rams on Redskins:
- T Ty Nsekhe (2012-13)
Rams from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:
- WR Tavon Austin (Baltimore, Md.)
- FS Rodney McLeod (Clinton, Md.)
- Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson (Upper Marlboro, Md.)
Redskins from the St. Louis area:
LB Will Compton (Bonne Terre, Mo.)
Rams who went to college in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:
- DE Chris Long (Virginia)
- FS Rodney McLeod (Virginia)
- Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson (Maryland)
Notable Pro Connections:
- Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica and Rams Assistant Offensive Line Coach Andy Dickerson worked together while with the New York Jets. Kotwica was Assistant Special Teams Coach when Dickerson served as a Coaches' Assistant in 2011.
- G Shawn Lauvao played in Cleveland when Dickerson served as the Assistant Offensive Line Coach there in 2010.
- Tight Ends Coach Wes Phillips and Rams Wide Receivers Coach Ray Sherman worked together in Dallas from 2007-11. Phillips held various offensive coaching positions in Dallas (Offensive Quality Control, 2007-10; Assistant Offensive Line Coach, 2011-12; Tight Ends Coach, 2013) while Sherman served in the same position.
- DE Jason Hatcher played in Dallas from 2006-13 during Sherman's tenure as Wide Receivers Coach there.
- Assistant Offensive Line Coach Shane Day and Rams Offensive Coordinator Frank Cignetti worked together in San Francisco from 2007-09. Day served as the Offensive Quality Control Coach while Cignetti served as the Quarterbacks Coach.
- Assistant Special Teams Coach Bradford Banta played tight end/long snapper in Detroit when Rams Offensive Quality Control Coach Andy Sugarman served as an Offensive Assistant in 2003.
- Running Backs Coach Randy Jordan played running back in Oakland from 1998-2002 when Rams Defensive Line Coach Mike Waufle served in the same position from 1998-2003.
- Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard played wide receiver for the New York Giants when Waufle served as the Defensive Line Coach in 2004.
- S Dashon Goldson and Rams SS Mark Barron played together in Tampa Bay from 2013-14.
- WR Rashad Ross and Rams WR Kenny Britt played together in Tennessee in 2013.
WR DeSean Jackson, TE Derek Carrier and Rams QB Nick Foles played together in Philadelphia from 2012-13. * CB Justin Rogers played with Rams QB Case Keenum in Houston in 2013.
Notable College Connections:
- LB Perry Riley, Jr. and Rams DT Michael Brockers played together at LSU in 2009.
- TE Jordan Reed, RB Matt Jones and Rams CB Marcus Roberson played together at Florida in 2012.
- T Morgan Moses and Rams S Rodney McLeod played together at Virginia from 2009-11.
- G Arie Kouandjio and Rams SS Mark Barron played together at Alabama from 2010-11.
- TE Anthony McCoy and Rams SS T.J. McDonald played together at USC in 2009.
- DE Stephen Paea and Rams P Johnny Hekker played together at Oregon State from 2008-10.
- G/T Brandon Scherff and Rams OT Andrew Donnal played together at Iowa from 2011-14.
- RB Chris Thompson, K Dustin Hopkins and Rams CB LaMarcus Joyner played together at Florida State from 2010-12.
