2015 Game Information: Redskins-Rams

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Sunday's Redskins-Rams 2015 Week 2 matchup at FedExField.

REGULAR SEASON WEEK 2WASHINGTON REDSKINS (0-1) vs. ST. LOUIS RAMS (1-0)Sunday, Sept. 20 – 1 p.m. ET

FedExField (82,000) – Landover, Md.

The Washington Redskins will host their second straight home game to open the 2015 season on Sunday as they welcome the St. Louis Rams to FedExField in Week 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Throughout the offseason, Redskins coaches and executives stressed their desire to create a physical brand of football centered on the team's running game. That identity was on full display in the season opener as the Redskins ran the ball 37 times, second-most in the NFL that week, and recorded 161 rushing yards. Running back Alfred Morris powered the attack with 121 yards, his 12th career 100-yard rushing game.

The effectiveness of the running game helped the Redskins possess the ball for 37:54, the second-longest of any NFL team in Week 1. If the Redskins post another 37-plus-minute time of possession in Week 2, it would mark the first time since Weeks 2-3 of the 1992 season that Washington had posted consecutive games with a time of possession exceeding 37 minutes.

SERIES HISTORY— Redskins lead overall series, 24-13-1

— Redskins lead regular season series, 22-11-1

— Last Meeting: Dec. 7, 2014 (24-0 STL)