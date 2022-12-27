2022 Commanders Toy Giveaway presented by United Airlines delivers thousands of holiday gifts to Prince George's County families 

Hundreds of local families left FedExField Dec. 17 with smiles on their faces and presents in their hands after attending the Washington Commanders' Toy Giveaway presented by United Airlines.

"It was so great to see the kids' eyes light up when they were coming down the line looking at the toys, and they found the one that they wanted," said Toys for Tots volunteer Terry Clancey.

Hosted by the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, the event was unique from other Washington toy giveaways because it brought together partners from across many sectors to level up the scale of the initiative and support so many more families this holiday season.

As a first-time presenting sponsor of Washington's Toy Giveaway, United Airlines, which has a hub in the DMV area, was passionate about dedicating resources to an event focused on giving back to a community that means a lot to them.

"At United, 'Good Leads the Way' in real ways," said Henry Bird, United's managing director of airport operations at Dulles International Airport. "We are proud to walk the walk and live our values in the work we do, which is why United was not only honored to be the main sponsor of this year's Toy Giveaway but also was thrilled to volunteer with the Washington Commanders to distribute thousands of donated toys to communities across the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area."