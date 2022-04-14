2022 NFL Draft attendees announced 

The 87th NFL draft will kick off April 28 at at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 and 3 will occur on Friday, April 29, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4-7 are on Saturday, April 30, beginning at noon ET. The Washington Commanders, who hold the 11th overall selection, should have their pick of the prospects in attendance. Adding to that is the fact that whoever Washington takes will be the first player drafted as a Commander.

The Commanders will be hosting a draft party at FedExField for the first round. The first 20,000 fans will receive a co-branded Pepsi clear stadium bag. In celebration of the team's 90th Anniversary, fans can enjoy meet and greets and photo souvenirs with Washington Legends, locker room tours with the Lombardi Trophies and more. Additionally, there will be a Fuel Up to Play 60 obstacle course on the field presented by American Dairy Association North East, a unique photo opportunity presented by VistaPrint, an arts and crafts activation for kids and families with the team's new branding, field goal kicks, a QB challenge and interactive mobile and app games so fans to enjoy the full draft experience. Fans also will have the opportunity to meet members of the new 2022 Washington Commanders Entertainment team.