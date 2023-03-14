2023 Commanders free agency journal

The Washington Commanders are reloading for the 2023 season, starting with free agency.
New talent from around the league will be brought in and some familiar faces will return. Here's the list of those who have reportedly agreed to terms.
Players retained in free agency:
RB Jonathan Williams
Williams made an good impression in limited action with the Commanders, and that has earned him another opportunity with the Burgundy & Gold. Williams rejoined the Commanders in 2021 after spending time on the team's practice in 2020. He rushed for 152 yards on 37 carries in 2022, including a 48-yard showing against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.
LB David Mayo
The Commanders began their efforts to retain their depth at linebacker back signing Mayo to a one-year extension. Mayo, who signed with the team in 2021, recorded 35 tackles to go with a sack and pass breakup in 13 games with three starts.
LB Milo Eifler
A few days after re-signing Mayo, the Commanders also made the decision to retain Eifler, who was one of the darlings of the 2022 training camp and impressed his coaches. Eifler, who signed with the Commanders in December of 2021, earned a roster spot last August and became a special teams contributor. He appeared in 10 games and recorded four tackles, one of which was for a loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.
CB Rachad Wildgoose
The Commanders certainly need to address the cornerback position, but they do like some of their own players and want to keep them around. That started with keeping Wildgoose, who joined the Commanders after training camp after spending time with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He appeared in 15 games with three starts and recorded 16 tackles to go with three pass breakups.
LB Khaleke Hudson
Hudson has had an interesting career with the Commanders since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He was cut after last season's training camp, but he ended up playing in 13 games and still ended up starting in the season finale against the Cowboys. Hudson, who played for the University of Michigan, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, has appeared in 41 games with four starts. Primarily a special teams player, Hudson has 34 tackles (16 solo) with three quarterback hits.
LB Nate Gerry
Washington decided to bring back Gerry on a one-year deal, making him another linebacker that the Commanders kept before he could test the market. Gerry was primarily a special teams contributor and appeared in four games last season.
CB Danny Johnson
A favorite of Washington fans, the Commanders have reportedly elected to retain one of its most valuable depth pieces in the secondary. Johnson appeared in 11 games with four starts and is coming off a career year with 29 tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Players reportedly joining the Commanders
DT Daron Payne
Payne is staying in Washington.
Payne, who tied a franchise record in sacks for a defensive tackle in 2022, has officially signed a multiyear contract extension with the Commanders, keeping the team's interior defensive line intact for years to come.
Payne was the Commanders' first-round pick back in 2018, and since then he has made steady progress while being one of the team's best defensive linemen. Payne has been reliable and consistent over the course of his career with 75 starts in 81 games. He has been inactive for only one game in five seasons.
Payne was one of the first players to get the franchise tag placed on them prior to the start of free agency, but one of the team's priorities this offseason was to retain him. Almost two weeks later, it was reported that the Commanders and Payne had agreed to terms on a new deal.
"We think his presence on the football field was outstanding this season, and he did a lot of good things for us," head coach Ron Rivera said during his and general manager Martin Mayhew's end of year press conference.
CB Cam Dantzler Sr.
It might not be a traditional free agency move, but the Commanders have bolstered their secondary depth by picking up Dantzler off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.
Dantzler, a third-round pick by the Vikings in 2020, has been a starter more often than not with 26 starts in 35 games. Dantzler did not play much in the second half of the 2022 season, but he has recorded at least 50 tackles in each of the last two seasons and has three interceptions in his career to go with 17 pass breakups. Dantzler has also forced three fumbles with two recoveries.
Dantzler has been a consistent cover corner with the Vikings with at least a 60 in the category from Pro Football Focus over the last three seasons. Acquiring him is a cheap move that could have plenty of upside for next season.
OL Andrew Wylie
Help is reportedly coming for the Commanders' offensive line. The team has reportedly agreed to the parameters of a deal with Wylie, who has spent the last five seasons with the Chiefs.
Wylie, an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan, has been a solid player for the Chiefs with 59 starts in 71 games. While he has experience playing left and right guard, he has spent the last two seasons at right tackle with 1,609 snaps at that position. He was the permanent fixture at right tackle for the Chiefs in 2022 with an offensive grade of 63.1, per PFF.
It will be interesting to see where Wylie is used on the Commanders' offensive line, but the team now has a player with starting reps who can play at multiple positions.
OL Nick Gates
The Commanders have reportedly agreed to a deal with versatile offensive lineman Nick Gates.
Gates, an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019, has spent the last four seasons with the New York Giants and has experience playing guard and center. He has been a reliable pass-blocker with just two sacks and five quarterback hits allowed in his career. He has played at four of the five positions on the offensive line, including right tackle during his rookie year.
Like Wylie, Gates is a younger player with plenty of starts at multiple positions, offering the Commanders the position flexibility they desire in their offensive linemen.
LB Cody Barton
The Commanders have reportedly added to their linebacker position by brining in Barton on a one-year deal.
Barton is coming off a standout season that saw him finish second on the Seahawks' defense with 136 tackles and 15th among all defensive players. Prior to the 2022 season, his career high was just 37 tackles in 2021.
Part of that was because Barton saw more action on the field with 11 starts. He grabbed two interceptions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders, and he paired that with six pass breakups. He also increased his presence as a pass-rusher with two sacks and two quarterback hits.
T Drew Himmelman
The Washington Commanders have signed tackle Drew Himmelman, adding depth to their offensive line.
Himmelman played college at Illinois State University and was a two-year starter at left tackle. He was an FCS All-American in 2019 and was a First Team all-conference player in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Illinois State's 2020 season was disrupted by COVID-19, but he earned First Team All-American honors from The Associated Press during the 2021 spring season. He was also one of 12 finalists for the 2020 Campbell Trophy, which is also known as the "Academic Heisman."
Himmelman signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May of the 2021 offseason. He was signed to a futures contract with the team in 2022. Himmelman also signed with the Commanders in May last offseason before being released later that week.
WR Marcus Kemp
The Washington Commanders have signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp.
Kemp, an undrafted free agent from Hawaii, has spent most of his NFL career with the Chiefs and appeared in one game for the Miami Dolphins in 2020. Kemp has mostly been a special teams player for his career and has four receptions for 42 yards.
Kemp was a four-year contributor at Hawaii and corralled 2,570 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Rainbow Warriors on 176 receptions. As a senior, he played in 14 games and caught a career high 73 passes for 1,100 yards and eight scores.
Kemp spent the next few seasons moving between the Chiefs' active roster and practice squad. He was signed to the Dolphins' practice squad in December of 2020 and was active for the team's Week 17 games against the Buffalo Bills.
Kemp returned to the Chiefs' practice squad in January of 2021 and was activated for the AFC Championship game against the Bills and the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kemp was briefly signed by the New York Giants but was played on Injured Reserve and release a week later.
Kemp returned to the Chiefs for a third time and caught a pass in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals. After the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, the team did not sign Kemp to a futures contract, which allowed the Commanders to sign him before the start of the new league year.