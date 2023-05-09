2023 NFL schedule to be released May 11

It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to place your deposits for the 2023 campaign.

Mark your calendars: the Washington Commanders' full 2023 schedule will be released along with the rest of the league on May 11 at 8 p.m.

The Commanders will play all four teams from the NFC West and AFC East in 2023, including home matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. Washington will play the 49ers for the fourth time since 2019 and the first time at home since the 2019 season.

Since the Commanders (8-8-1) finished in fourth place in the NFC East, they will also play the fourth place teams in the NFC South and AFC West. This year, the fourth-place finishers in those respective divisions are the Atlanta Falcons, making it the third consecutive season Washington will face the team, and the Denver Broncos. Both games will be on the road.

Here's the full look at the Commanders' eight home games: