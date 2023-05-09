2023 NFL schedule to be released May 11

It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to place your deposits for the 2023 campaign.
Mark your calendars: the Washington Commanders' full 2023 schedule will be released along with the rest of the league on May 11 at 8 p.m.
The Commanders will play all four teams from the NFC West and AFC East in 2023, including home matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. Washington will play the 49ers for the fourth time since 2019 and the first time at home since the 2019 season.
Since the Commanders (8-8-1) finished in fourth place in the NFC East, they will also play the fourth place teams in the NFC South and AFC West. This year, the fourth-place finishers in those respective divisions are the Atlanta Falcons, making it the third consecutive season Washington will face the team, and the Denver Broncos. Both games will be on the road.
Here's the full look at the Commanders' eight home games:
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Chicago Bears
Here's the list of teams the Commanders will play on the road.
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Atlanta Falcons
- Denver Broncos
The Commanders' full schedule will be revealed on Commanders.com as well as the team's social media channels at 8 p.m. Don't forget to keep your notifications turned on for the latest news.
The National Football League on Monday announced that the 2023 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+ on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.
Ahead of the release of the full 2023 NFL regular season schedule on Thursday, the following games will be announced:
- International Games -- Wednesday on NFL Network and ESPN
- Black Friday Game -- Wednesday via Amazon
- Select individual games -- Wednesday on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings
- Select individual games -- Thursday on Today Show and Good Morning America
NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '23 presented by Verizon at 8 p.m. ET, which breaks down the 2023 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and prime-time games. Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe host the three-hour show, joined by analysts Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders.