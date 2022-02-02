4 things to know about the Washington Commanders' new uniforms

Washington's new uniforms will include not one, but two new helmets. The burgundy version will serve as the primary helmet, while the black helmets will be worn with the alternates.

The primary helmet is a new version of the classic burgundy helmet worn throughout the team's history. It features a gold stripe, which is a reference to the team helmets of the 1950s and 1960s. It has a matte design, which tells the story of innovation and newness.

The "W" on the helmet includes slanted elements, which are inspired by military rank insignia. The numbers are also featured on the back of the helmet.