5 takeaways from Washington's Week 3 loss to Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders have dropped to 1-2 after a 24-8 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are five takeaways from the Week 3 matchup.

1. The sacks.

Charles Leno said after the game that it felt like the offense was "constipated," which is certainly a colorful, accurate way to describe the lack of production from the Commanders unit. In a similar fashion to last week, plays were often disrupted before they even began, and that much was clear by the frequency in which Carson Wentz found himself on the ground.

The Commanders' offensive line struggled to contain the Eagles' pass-rush all afternoon, and six defenders got in on the action to bring Wentz down nine times, six of which came in the first half. Philadelphia set the tone early in the first quarter, as Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave brought Wentz down on back-to-back plays, leading to a third-and-26 that eventually turned into a three-and-out.

Wentz was also quick to put some of the blame on himself, saying that he needed to get rid of the ball quicker in certain situations.

"Hat's off to their D-line," Wentz said. "It's a good front, but I gotta be better and help our guys out."

The six sacks in the first half had a detrimental effect on the passing game. While Wentz had 24 passing yards, the sacks accounted for the team finishing the first two quarters with –16 yards through the air.