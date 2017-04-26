After Transition Last Offseason, Josh Norman Likes Where He Is Right Now

"That's the biggest thing, getting out here and doing the workouts," Norman said. "Workouts are workouts; you are going to do your workouts and you go home. You can do that wherever you are at, but just being around the team, the guys, coaches, and getting the work done that you need to get done, that's the main thing because everything else is pretty much irrelevant at the end of the day. I think coming back here to that is the best thing."

Before returning to the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., last week to begin Phase 1 workouts, Norman spent his four months of early offseason time to focus on technique.

"You can always have a different technique," Norman said. "Even [defensive backs] coach [Torrian] Gray has a technique that I want to get down because he has put into the system that he wants us to do. So, I want to get that down and master that technique and philosophy of what he is trying to have us do."

This will mark Gray's first season back in the NFL in more than 10 years (he previously served as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears during the 2004-05 seasons).

While it will take some time to get used to how Gray lays out his plans for the defensive backs, Norman is ready to see how the former NFL player helps improve his overall game.