Andre Jones Jr. ready to play 'anywhere they need me'

On going to the store to get a Washington Commanders hat:

"Yeah, I was going to go to the store to get a cap really quick. I needed about 10 minutes. We are right down the street from the mall. I was going right there really quick."



On his reaction to being picked by Washington:

"It's a lifelong dream man. It's waiting on opportunity. That's all I was waiting on and that's all I need, opportunity and I'm glad they gave me the chance. That's all. Its so many emotions that I have going on right now, I just don't know what to do. I don't know if I want to take off running and run through the street or something. I'm just happy right now. I knew it was coming, but you know, God doesn't make any mistakes."

On if he had spoken with Washington prior to today:

"I talked to 'em a little bit and I was just waiting on opportunity that's all. Just waiting on opportunity. It could have come for anybody. I was waiting the opportunity and they got the best thing coming since a long time."

On being reunited with S Percy Butler:

"Oh yeah. It's going to be turnt now. Not saying it wasn't turnt already, but you know, Ragin' Cajuns, we're a different breed."

On what kind of play style he's bringing to the defense:

"Anywhere they need me, I'm very versatile. You can put me inside put me outside. I bring the energy everywhere I go at any position."

On how familiar he is with Former Washington RB Brian Mitchell:

"He comes to our school every year so I know him. He's got his jersey retired so I'm trying to get my jersey retired just like his."

On if he sees himself as more of an edge rusher or as a linebacker:

I think I'm going to make my money edge rusher. That's what I do best. Set the edge, go get the quarterback. That's what I do best. I could drop and do everything like I told you im versatile, but me going forward is the best thing.

On what he credits his increase in sacks to:

"Just being more consistent with my hands and low pad level. I'm pretty confident when I rush, you know, I think that's the best thing you have is confidence in getting off the ball fast and having a plan. Just know like nobody can stop you and really nobody can stop me. I know one person that can stop me."

On how many people were at his Draft Watch party:

"About 15. It got to a point where I was like outside in my truck for a minute. I left everybody, I left all my family inside. I'm sorry I did that. But I had to go sit in my truck for a minute. Everybody was coming outside. They thought I was walking down the street, but I was in the truck the whole time just watching and laying low."

On why he spaced himself from his party:

"I don't know. I'm just locked in, I didn't want to hear no talking, no talking. I'm ready to get my opportunity to go to work."