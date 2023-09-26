At Nationals Park, first game in Capital Crossover series is a home run 

The Nationals and the Commanders have been vocal about the influence of Latino culture on their team and their appreciation for their Latino fanbase. As part of Thursday's slate of events, the Nationals released a video produced by the two clubs highlighting Nationals manager Davey Martinez and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera who both identify as Latino. Also, in a pregame moment, members from the Latino employee resource groups, called Somos, from both organizations were able to connect and then stand together on the field.

"To me the collab represented coming together with the fans of both teams, along with our counterparts at the Nationals, to celebrate Hispanic culture, through the music, cultural awareness activities and initiatives, and love for both sports," said co-chair of Somos Commanders Kelly Torres.

The evening overall offered an incredible example of the many diverse experiences made possible by these two iconic franchises. Just as there was space held on the night for community and social justice-oriented initiatives there was also time for silly amusement. In the fourth inning, for example, Major Tuddy put on a great show in the traditional Presidents' Race, flattening Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt before sprinting to the finish line.

When asked for comment about his dominating performance, Tuddy merely flexed.